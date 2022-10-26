MoistureShield Introduces New Aluminum and Solid Core™ Composite Railings with Superior Strength and Moisture Resistance

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, today introduced new Solid Core™ Composite Series Railing and Compass™ Series Aluminum Railing that adds a contemporary, sophisticated look to any deck design.

"We created our Solid Core Composite Railings with unmatched durability and moisture resistance for years of beauty and performance, much like our proven composite decking," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "We then went a step further to develop a superior powder-coated aluminum railing with modern styling that withstands the elements."

Made in the USA, MoistureShield's Solid Core Composite Railings are designed for durability and will rot, splinter, warp or stain. The series includes:

Traverse ™ Series Composite Railing - a traditional T-Rail profile with a smooth, glossy finish in White, Clay and Gray can be paired with Square Composite or Round Aluminum infill options to match any outdoor aesthetic. (Height: 36" in 6' and 8' lengths). Sold as a complete kit.

Discovery ™ Series Composite Railing - a traditional bread loaf profile with a smooth glossy finish in White, Clay and Gray with color-matched infills as well as black. Optional adapters enable a flat cocktail rail for style and functionality. (Heights: 36" and 42" in 6' and 8' lengths). Sold as a complete kit.

Navigator™ Series Composite Railing – a premium composite railing in Capital, Contempo and Graspable Stair top rail styles with an elegant acrylic satin white finish and look and feel of natural wood. Infill options include Square Composite, Black Round Aluminum and Cable for endless design creativity. (Heights: 36" and 42" in 6' and 8' lengths). Top rail sold separately.

Each Solid Core Composite Railing kit includes top rails, infill options and hidden brackets with no squeaks or rattles. Accessories include post sleeves, gate kits, wired or solar lighting options and ADA components.

MoistureShield's Compass Series Aluminum Railing adds sleek, contemporary edge to any deck design, with Cambridge or Classic style top rail options, in Matte Black or Matte Bronze powder coated finish. The powder coat is rated more than three times the industry standard for durability and rust resistance, especially in harsh coastal conditions. Compass Rail kits feature pre-assembled panels with ProLock™ strips to ensure secure, screwless connections; 3/4" Square Balusters, adapters for cocktail rail, gate kits and BracketPro™ installation jig. (Height: 36" in 6' and 8' lengths). Tops rails sold separately.

All MoistureShield railings are code-approved for safety and security and include a Transferable Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Learn more about MoistureShield's new series of Solid Core Composite Railings and Compass™ Aluminum Railing at www.MoistureShield.com.

About MoistureShield

MoistureShield is a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, that utilizes protective cap, color and surface technologies to create an innovative product with a natural wood look and the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology was an industry-first, delivering a solution to deck surface heat absorption. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard, Echelon, Barrette Outdoor Living, Sakrete, Amerimix, Pebble Technology International and MoistureShield. For more information visit oldcastleapg.com.

