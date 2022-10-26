Philips Norelco creates interactive metaverse experience on Roblox

"Shavetopia" will allow Roblox users to purchase facial hairstyles for their online avatars this fall

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Norelco recently launched "Shavetopia" – an interactive hub on Roblox that gives users the ability to choose from a variety of avatar facial hairstyles. This venture on Roblox, a global platform connecting over 50 million people daily through shared immersive experiences, helps extend the men's grooming brand and important social causes it supports to the metaverse.

Through November 30th, 2022, everyone – regardless of gender identity or ability to grow a moustache – is encouraged to participate in Movember virtually by purchasing one of Movember's facial hairstyles in the Avatar Marketplace for their Roblox avatar. Users can view and try on facial hairstyles in Shavetopia before purchasing for their avatars.

"Shavetopia" provides a 3D online space for Roblox visitors to try virtual hairstyles, play mini-games and spend time with friends and family as they try out new looks to embrace a new sense of virtual identity. Each game will feature unique Philips Norelco power-ups, which provide the opportunity for Roblox community members to wear their selected facial hairstyles and gain unique bonuses. Shavetopia has portals to three fan favorite experiences on Roblox: Retail Tycoon 2, Emergency Response: Liberty County, and Tower Defense Simulator.

"With our purpose of improving people's lives at the forefront of everything we do, Philips is taking our philanthropic efforts into exciting new territory by applying that purpose to self-expression and confidence in both the real world and virtual worlds," said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Movember to Roblox, with shared goals of empowerment and working together for social good."

Individual expression and appearance are critical pieces of how we express ourselves, and Philips Norelco wants to empower people to express their true selves, both in the physical and digital worlds. Driven by this purpose, is an extension of the partnership with Movember, which began in 2021 to support important men's health causes.

Movember aims to support men's mental and physical health through research, community outreach and initiatives such as encouraging guys to grow their Mo each November to raise awareness. Any proceeds generated by purchases of facial hairstyles in Shavetopia will go directly to bolster Movember's work in supporting mental health and suicide prevention, as well as prostate and testicular cancer awareness. In addition to partnering with Movember, Philips Norelco is also partnering with Dr. Jake Taylor, Urologic Oncology Fellow, University of Southwestern Texas Medical Center, to serve as an expert voice in the men's health space.

"It's so important for men to take an active role in both their physical and mental health," said Dr. Jake Taylor. "Even just starting your day with a routine that boosts your confidence, like shaving, can make a big difference for your mental health. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with an organization like Philips Norelco, who is actively committed to supporting both the physical and mental health for men."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Philips Norelco for the second consecutive year. We believe that Shavetopia will help raise awareness for men's health issues among new audiences," said Mark Hedstrom, Movember US Country Director. "These virtual facial hairstyles enable more people, regardless of gender or ability to grow facial hair, to show their support for Movember in ways we never thought possible."

To participate, create an account on Roblox and check out Shavetopia in support of Movember's efforts to improve men's health this fall. You can also update your facial hairstyle with Philips Norelco OneBlade, the all-in-one tool that can trim, edge and shave any length of hair, available for purchase at Philips.com and major retailers.

In addition to creating Shavetopia, Philips Norelco is proud to donate $400,000 to the Movember Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to changing the face of men's health. In addition, for every Philips Norelco & OneBlade handle sold in CVS and Walmart stores in the United States between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, Philips will donate $0.50, up to $100,000, for a maximum total donation of $500,000.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Movember

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com.

