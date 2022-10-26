RNR Tire Express Lands on Franchise Times' List for 2022's Most Successful Franchises

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For yet another year, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's premier tire and custom wheel franchise retailer, has found itself ranked amongst some of the most profitable franchise brands in the country after having been named to the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 listing. And thanks to the RNR team's tireless efforts over the course of the last year to expand the franchise into new states and territories, the company came in at number 237 for this year's ranking.

Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents to rank the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States. To qualify for the ranking, companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters based in the United States or at least 10 percent of their total units located in the country. Franchisees must also own at least 10 percent of the company's total units.

The ranking further validates the metrics that the RNR team has secured this year alone. Including having signed 3 franchise agreements for 8 new franchise locations, helping to bring the total number of units in operation to 173 across 27 states. Figures that will only continue to rise as we move through the remainder of this final quarter, providing not only for an impressive degree of system wide growth but helping the company to climb the rankings further in 2023.

"It seems almost impossible to receive an honor like this without thinking back to where it is we started 22 years ago. A humble beginnings moment, so to speak," said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "It's even harder to ignore those responsible for our having made this year's ranking possible. More than anything, this is a reflection of the culture our team has cultivated and the incredible work each and every team member has done from the top down."

A significant factor in RNR's consistent year-over-year growth has always been the franchise opportunity's appeal to men and women from all backgrounds and walks of life. In fact, more than 80 percent of RNR Tire Express franchisees are multi-unit owners with little to no experience in the automotive industry. Attracted to what the brand has to offer in consistently strong unit-level economics, leadership, and community values.

RNR Tire Express is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees who are looking for scalable growth or are seeking an extremely stable, predictable and secure essential franchise.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 173 locations in 27 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

