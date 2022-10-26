Smart Pool Services Launches New Name and Look; Rebrands as SPS PoolCare

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Pool Services, the fastest-growing swimming pool services company in the United States, announced today that it is rebranding as SPS PoolCare.

"We're excited to launch our new brand identity," said Fraser Ramseyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SPS PoolCare. "Our refreshed name and look reflect the size and scale of our organization and our mission to elevate the pool industry as a whole."

SPS PoolCare will roll out its new look across the company's family of brands, comprising more than 23 service branches spanning four states – Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Nevada. Heritage regional brands, including Splash Pool Service in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Crystal Falls Pools in Scottsdale, Arizona, will sport localized versions of the new branding, allowing SPS PoolCare to leverage the strong market presence held by its affiliates.

SPS PoolCare engaged Clutch Creative Marketing of Dallas, Texas, to assist in creating the company's new brand identity.

As the fastest growing swimming pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on pace to perform one million weekly pool services per year and employs more than 500 staff across four states. Backed by Storr Capital, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy, not a burden. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members.

Storr Capital is a platform-specialist private-equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with over $146 million of assets under management. The firm invests in highly fragmented, high‑margin industries – creating value through the aggregation, enhancement, and support of strategic core assets. Storr Capital also seeks to actively partner with high‑quality management teams, unlock operational improvements, and provide capital to support growth initiatives.

