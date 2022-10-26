TrustMAPP wins Silver Globee® in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards

TrustMAPP Named Silver Globee Winner for Organization of the Year in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustMAPP announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named TrustMAPP®, a Silver Globee winner for Organization of the Year in the 12th Annual 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring employer excellence, employees, and HR achievements. The awards recognize the world's best employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Globee Business Excellence Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said TrustMAPP Founder and CEO Chad Boeckmann. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully lead the industry in addressing cybersecurity maturity assessment in support of cybersecurity leaders' journey to achieve alignment with business objectives and compliance mandates."

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/business-excellence-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About TrustMAPP

TrustMAPP delivers continuous Cybersecurity Performance Management, giving CISOs a real-time view of the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you're going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization's security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspective: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. Please visit trustmapp.com to learn more and also visit @TrustMAPP on Twitter and TrustMAPP on LinkedIn. General inquiries should be directed to info@trustmapp.com. Press and analyst inquiries should be sent to about@trustmapp.com .

