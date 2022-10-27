CBIZ REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER AND NINE-MONTH 2022 RESULTS AND INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 28.5%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 12.3%
- GAAP EPS UP 29.3%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 24.4%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 26.6%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 23.1%
NINE-MONTH HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 29.6%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 11.1%
- GAAP EPS UP 48.0%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 25.5%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 45.1%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 26.7%
2022 OUTLOOK:
- TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED TO 26% - 28%
- GAAP EPS INCREASED TO 48% - 51%
- ADJUSTED EPS INCREASED TO 26% - 28%
CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
For the 2022 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $363.3 million, an increase of $80.5 million, or 28.5%, compared with $282.7 million reported for the same period in 2021. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $45.7 million, or 16.2%, to third-quarter 2022 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $34.8 million, or 12.3%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $27.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $21.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations was $26.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $21.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $45.9 million, compared with $37.3 million for the same period in 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,116.9 million, an increase of $254.8 million, or 29.6%, over the $862.1 million recorded for the same period in 2021. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $159.5 million, or 18.5%, to revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Same-unit revenue increased by $95.3 million, or 11.1%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $116.9 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $80.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations was $121.8 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $98.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was $194.5 million, compared with $153.5 million for the same period in 2021.
As previously announced in the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a nonrecurring settlement charge of $30.5 million and a $6.4 million non-recurring gain on sale of operations. These items were eliminated to arrive at Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In 2022, the Company incurred non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. These expenses were eliminated to report Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2022. Schedules reconciling Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this release.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock on the open market. Between October 1, 2022, and October 26, 2022, the Company repurchased an additional 397,000 shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on September 30, 2022, was $271.1 million with $310.9 million of unused borrowing capacity.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased that our very strong performance for the first half this year has continued through the third quarter. With same unit revenue up 11.1% year-to-date, we are seeing strong organic revenue growth from every major service line across our business. Our recent acquisitions are also significant contributors to our results this year. Given our positive performance to date and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full-year 2022 guidance of revenue growth to within a range of 26% and 28% and growth in adjusted earnings per share to within a range of 26% and 28%."
2022 Outlook
- The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 26% to 28% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of 23% to 25% in revenue growth.
- On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 48% to 51% per share over the $1.32 per share reported in 2021, up from previous guidance of 45% to 48% growth per share.
- The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 26% to 28% over the Adjusted $1.66 reported for 2021, up from previous guidance of a 25% to 27% increase per share. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.
- Although multiple factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of 52.5 million to 53.0 million shares.
Conference Call
CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview. Participants may register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172401/f4d7c90ec1.
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 363,262
100.0 %
$ 282,719
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
306,017
84.2
238,328
84.3
Gross margin
57,245
15.8
44,391
15.7
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
15,893
4.4
13,035
4.6
Operating income
41,352
11.4
31,356
11.1
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(2,305)
(0.6)
(1,016)
(0.4)
Gain on sale of operations, net
176
—
—
—
Other expense, net (1) (2)
(2,618)
(0.7)
(1,133)
(0.4)
Total other expense, net
(4,747)
(1.3)
(2,149)
(0.8)
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
36,605
10.1
29,207
10.3
Income tax expense
9,131
7,512
Income from continuing operations
27,474
7.6
21,695
7.7
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(4)
(4)
Net Income
$ 27,470
7.6 %
$ 21,691
7.7 %
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 0.53
$ 0.41
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net income
$ 0.53
$ 0.41
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,238
53,226
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 45,865
$ 37,268
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 0.51
$ 0.41
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other expense, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating income
$ (3,995)
(1.1) %
$ (212)
(0.1) %
Corporate general and administrative income
(697)
(0.2) %
(86)
— %
Other expense, net
(4,692)
(1.3) %
(298)
(0.1) %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 57,245
$ (3,995)
$ 53,250
14.7 %
$ 44,391
$ (212)
$ 44,179
15.6 %
Operating income
41,352
(4,692)
36,660
10.1 %
31,356
(298)
31,058
11.0 %
Other (expense) income, net
(2,618)
4,692
2,074
0.6 %
(1,133)
298
(835)
(0.3) %
Income from continuing operations
36,605
—
36,605
10.1 %
29,207
—
29,207
10.3 %
(2)
Included in "Other expense, net" for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 1,116,936
100.0 %
$ 862,097
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
886,052
79.3
699,233
81.1
Gross margin
230,884
20.7
162,864
18.9
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
43,128
3.9
41,334
4.8
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
3.5
Operating income
187,756
16.8
91,062
10.6
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(5,209)
(0.5)
(2,852)
(0.3)
Gain on sale of operations, net
311
—
6,385
0.7
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
(24,919)
(2.2)
12,029
1.4
Total other (expense) income, net
(29,817)
(2.7)
15,562
1.8
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
157,939
14.1
106,624
12.4
Income tax expense
41,074
26,100
Income from continuing operations
116,865
10.5
80,524
9.3
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(13)
(17)
Net income
$ 116,852
10.5 %
$ 80,507
9.3 %
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 2.22
$ 1.50
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net income
$ 2.22
$ 1.50
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,720
53,796
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 194,494
$ 153,480
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 2.31
$ 1.84
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other (expense) income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating (income) expenses
$ (23,000)
(2.1) %
$ 11,165
1.3 %
Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses
(3,319)
(0.3) %
1,260
0.1 %
Other (expense) income, net
(26,319)
(2.4) %
12,425
1.4 %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 230,884
$ (23,000)
$ 207,884
18.6 %
$ 162,864
$ 11,165
$ 174,029
20.2 %
Operating income
187,756
(26,319)
161,437
14.5 %
91,062
12,425
103,487
12.0 %
Other (expense) income, net
(24,919)
26,319
1,400
0.1 %
12,029
(12,425)
(396)
— %
Income from continuing operations
157,939
—
157,939
14.1 %
106,624
—
106,624
12.4 %
(2)
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 259,998
$ 187,232
$ 808,052
$ 577,970
Benefits and Insurance Services
92,067
85,797
276,261
255,656
National Practices
11,197
9,690
32,623
28,471
Total
$ 363,262
$ 282,719
$ 1,116,936
$ 862,097
Gross Margin
Financial Services
$ 39,661
$ 31,054
$ 168,272
$ 129,126
Benefits and Insurance Services
18,746
16,758
55,263
51,908
National Practices
1,454
1,176
3,405
2,929
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(6,611)
(4,809)
(19,056)
(9,934)
Deferred compensation
3,995
212
23,000
(11,165)
Total
$ 57,245
$ 44,391
$ 230,884
$ 162,864
(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other (expense) income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other (expense) income, net."
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 116,852
$ 80,507
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,707
19,921
Gain on sale of operations, net
(311)
(6,385)
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
1,295
562
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
1,917
1,599
Stock-based compensation expense
11,987
8,359
Other noncash adjustments
3,607
6,768
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
160,054
111,331
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(99,982)
(30,367)
Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
60,072
80,964
Operating cash used in discontinued operations
(13)
(18)
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,059
80,946
Net cash used in investing activities
(95,550)
(70,728)
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,025
1,678
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(29,466)
11,896
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 121,008
$ 182,231
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,040
$ 2,749
Restricted cash
39,555
37,320
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
79,413
142,162
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 121,008
$ 182,231
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
2,040
1,997
Restricted cash
39,555
30,383
Accounts receivable, net
398,970
242,168
Current assets before funds held for clients
457,630
293,765
Funds held for clients
125,451
157,909
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
957,186
840,783
Total assets
1,899,618
1,627,934
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
330,513
265,174
Client fund obligations
128,091
158,115
Total long-term debt, net
268,936
154,851
Total liabilities
1,125,493
923,386
Treasury stock
(769,981)
(694,716)
Total stockholders' equity
774,125
704,548
Debt to equity
34.7 %
22.0 %
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
93
71
Shares outstanding
51,181
52,038
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
51,827
52,637
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,720
53,723
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on September 30, 2021 was 88.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations
$ 27,474
$ 21,695
$ 116,865
$ 80,524
Interest expense
2,305
1,016
5,209
2,852
Income tax expense
9,131
7,512
41,074
26,100
Gain on sale of operations, net
(176)
—
(311)
(6,385)
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2,391)
—
(2,391)
—
Legal settlement, net
—
—
—
30,468
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
—
—
1,329
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,280
—
8,012
—
Depreciation
2,771
2,808
8,378
8,010
Amortization
5,471
4,237
16,329
11,911
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 45,865
$ 37,268
$ 194,494
$ 153,480
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 27,474
$ 0.53
$ 21,695
$ 0.41
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(176)
—
—
—
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2,391)
(0.05)
—
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,280
0.02
—
—
Income tax effect related to adjustments
321
0.01
—
—
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 26,508
$ 0.51
$ 21,695
$ 0.41
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 116,865
$ 2.22
$ 80,524
$ 1.50
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(311)
(0.01)
(6,385)
(0.12)
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2,391)
(0.05)
—
—
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
0.57
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,329
0.03
—
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
8,012
0.15
—
—
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(1,727)
(0.03)
(5,896)
(0.11)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 121,777
$ 2.31
$ 98,711
$ 1.84
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS
Full Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance
$ 1.96
$ 1.99
Transaction and integration costs related to Marks Paneth (1)
0.16
0.16
Gain on sale of asset, net
(0.03)
(0.03)
Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance
$ 2.09
$ 2.12
GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021
$ 1.32
$ 1.32
Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021 (2)
$ 1.66
$ 1.66
GAAP Diluted EPS Range
48 %
51 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
26 %
28 %
(1)
Includes estimated transaction and integration costs related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. Such costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
(2)
A reconciliation between income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations and a reconciliation between GAAP Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are presented as follows:
Year Ended December 31, 2021
In thousands
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 70,911
$ 1.32
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(6,311)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
30,468
0.57
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(5,746)
(0.11)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 89,322
$ 1.66
View original content:
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.