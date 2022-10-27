Marie Originals Launches Fan-Favorite OTC Homeopathic Products at Natural Grocers®

OTC Homeopathic health product brand continues retail expansion through the national retailer

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Originals, an emerging brand of effective natural OTC homeopathic health products, announced today the availability of its bestselling Eczema & Psoriasis Soap, Poison Ivy & Oak Soap, Sinus Relief, Ear Pain Drops, Ear Oil, Skin Repair Ointment, and Skin & Nail Fungus Ointment products at Natural Grocers locations nationwide.

(PRNewswire)

"Consumers continue to embrace the power of natural, plant-based remedies, and this is especially true of Natural Grocers' shoppers; this partnership could not be more aligned with our values and core consumers," said Sammy Goodman, COO at Marie Originals. "By teaming up with Natural Grocers, we will be able to get our effective earth-based OTC homeopathic ear and skin care products into even more hands, as we continue to show consumers the raw, safe power of medicinal plants and biomaterials."

Marie Originals strives to discover effective, groundbreaking treatment solutions and has transformed the OTC space with its innovative plant-powered product formulations. Products provide targeted, lasting relief that's safe, pure, and gentle enough for even sensitive and allergy-prone skin, while powerful and potent enough to get the job done.

"We welcome Marie Originals to Natural Grocers' Body Care Department," said Laura Perkins, VP of Purchasing for Natural Grocers. "We've been setting the bar in this department for over 60 years because we believe that everyone benefits from body care products that meet our high standards. We only partner with companies and brands who are committed to crafting products whose principles and passion align with ours. Marie Originals is one such brand. They share that same commitment to quality that Natural Grocers' customers trust and depend on."

Marie Originals is revolutionizing the OTC drug space by identifying natural homeopathic alternatives and making their solutions conveniently available at national retailers and online. For more information on Marie Originals, please visit www.marieoriginals.com.

About Marie Originals

Marie Originals is a leading brand of effective natural, lab-tested remedies, for a variety of common health concerns. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs passionate about innovating the synthetic-heavy OTC space, they discover and develop groundbreaking treatment options that provide fast and effective relief. Backed by "Trulore," the science and research they bring to categories across the OTC pharmaceutical space has impacted millions of lives and is revolutionizing an industry which has seen minimal innovation since the advent of modern medicine. Their products can be found online and in thousands of pharmacies across the US. For more information visit www.marieoriginals.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marie Originals