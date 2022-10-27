SBC sets direction for future growth with key senior executive hire

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International events and media organisation SBC has enhanced its senior management team with the appointment of Michael Mandl to the new role of Chief Growth Officer for SBC Events.

Reporting to CEO Rasmus Sojmark, Mandl will be tasked with maximizing the opportunities in SBC's current sports betting and iGaming vertical as well as leveraging the company's strength to enter new verticals and launch new events.

Mandl has over 20 years' experience in events and has held numerous senior executive positions around the world with Reed Exhibitions, specifically Group Vice President of the US business, CEO of Reed Exhibitions (India), Director Of Business Development in Germany and most recently Chief Operating Officer for Reed Exhibitions in Brazil and Mexico (LATAM).

Building on groundbreaking global events such as SBC Summit Barcelona, SBC Summit North America, SBC Summit Latinoamérica, and Canadian Gaming Summit, Mandl will be responsible for the key functions of delivering successful commercial events - revenue and audience - and as such will be overseeing the sales, marketing and relationship teams for SBC Events.

SBC Founder & CEO Rasmus Sojmark said: "Bringing someone of Michael's standing into the SBC family is a major coup for us and an indication of the ambition that we have to make SBC a world leader in several sectors. In 2022 alone we have increased the workforce by 35% and employ over 100 people as we continue to invest in the business in order to provide the very best opportunities to our partners."

Michael Mandl commented: "I've always been impressed at SBC's delivery and drive, which is why I am delighted to join the company at such an exciting time. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to the SBC growth story and help enhance our offer even further."

SBC Chief Operating Officer David Knight added: "Michael is a fantastic addition to the senior executive team at SBC and will be a key player in the future direction of the company. His knowledge of international markets will stand us in good stead as we continue to build a global footprint with our events and media."

Just last month SBC's flagship event, SBC Summit Barcelona achieved record numbers of delegates and revenues. The event featured a 200-booth exhibition, two days of high-level conference content with 6,000 attendees and 400 speakers, and a busy program of evening networking parties.

Other events in SBC's global portfolio include SBC Summit North America, SBC Summit Latinoamérica, SBC Summit CIS & Eastern Europe, CasinoBeats Summit Malta, SBC Awards, Sports Betting Hall of Fame as well as the London Baby, Vegas Baby and Malta Baby networking events.

SBC has also recently completed the acquisition of the Canadian Gaming Summit and its associated media assets which has seen the company expanding further in the Americas in close partnership with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA).

Mandl will work alongside Events Director Paul Mills and Conference Director Jonathan Whelan to define the positioning and strategy for all of SBC's events and ensure that the relevant teams are working to deliver the audience to make these events a success and maximize revenue.

