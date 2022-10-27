Single and Spooked: Dating.com Reveals Top Reasons Singles Scare Off First Dates

New survey reveals first date horrors and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dating.com – part of the Dating Group, the company behind over 30 online dating sites, has revealed its latest survey findings about what's spooking singles after a first date, and shared top tips to avoid first date scaries. According to the results, 67% of singles were haunted by these dating don'ts that they admitted to ghosting their new match all together.

"The first date is a way to start getting to know your new boo, however even if it's in a casual setting, it should still be a time to be on your best behavior," said Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "It can be a make or break for singles. If the first date doesn't go well, it's likely you won't get a second chance. Singles want to make meaningful connections without wasting their time, so don't scare off your date with inconsiderate or flippant behavior or they'll be afraid to invest any more time in you."

Key survey findings include:

Too much too soon: 53% of respondents reported that they were scared off by a first date asking them if they were ready to commit to a new relationship.

Rudeness red flag: While on a first date, one of the most important things people notice is how their date interacts with others. In fact, 47% of respondents reported that they did not ask for a second date after they noticed their match was rude to someone they encountered during the first date, like a waiter and/or bartender.

Put down the phone: 76% of those surveyed said they would not pursue a relationship with someone who was checking their phone throughout the first date.

Can't get a word in: 34% of respondents claimed that they had a first date ruined due to not being able to contribute to the conversation because their date talked about themselves so much.

Leave the past behind : On top of that, 41% of those surveyed shared that their date was tainted by their match talking too much about ex partners.

Late arrivals: Always arrive on time to your date to set things off to a good start. In fact, about 60% of singles said that they would not go on another date with someone who showed up late to their first meetup.

Focus on your date: 28% of respondents have caught their dates checking out other people in the room, which is a clear dealbreaker. Similarly, 88% of singles think a first date is too soon to talk about your ex, noting this typically signals they haven't moved on.

"Having an amazing first date can be much easier than you think," Maria reassured singles. "First dates should be exciting and fun, not a cause of stress. Ensure you are incorporating a few basic first date best practices to make sure you are identifying the best potential matches for you."

Maria's tips for acing the first date include:

Stay in the moment. Make sure you are completely present on the first date. Remind yourself not to be preoccupied with work or other stressors as this could make you appear distant, distracted and disinterested. Additionally - don't start worrying about your potential future with your date too soon. Although it might feel like you want different things, after a first date you might actually fall hard for each other, and could be open to changing your plans for the future. So don't ruin a great connection by worrying about the future just yet.

Speak and listen. While it is very important to share information about yourself on a first date so that your date can get to know you, it is equally as important to make sure you are listening to what your date has to say about themselves. Not only is it good manners, but it will help you better decide if they are a good potential match if you focus on getting to know more about them.

Be yourself. First dates can be intimidating but if you're looking to build a strong connection, it's important to be honest about your likes and dislikes and avoid molding to whatever your date's opinions and interests are if you don't align. Oftentimes singles will shift their personalities to avoid rejection, however this will only become hard to keep up with in the long term. If your date rejects you for differing opinions, then they're probably not a good match for you anyway. It's key to find someone that really likes you for who you are today, and who you aspire to be in the future.

Remember: have fun! As mentioned, first dates should not be a cause of stress, and they can and should be exciting and fun. Don't place too much pressure on yourself, and allow yourself to enjoy the casual nature of first dates without getting too far ahead of yourself.

