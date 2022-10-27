Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

  • Achieved net earnings of $310 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
  • Generated $583 million of Adjusted EBITDA
  • Repurchased $404 million of common shares year to date, through the third quarter

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $310 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $788 million for the second quarter of 2022. There were no special items in third quarter or second quarter 2022. Net earnings before special items was $450 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $583 million compared with $746 million for the same period last year and $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses, despite increasing macroeconomic headwinds," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Although near-term market conditions have moderated, we maintain a constructive longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that support our businesses. Looking ahead, our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to navigate through a range of market conditions. We remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for our shareholders through an unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2022


2022


2021

(millions, except per share data)


Q2


Q3


Q3

Net sales


$2,973


$2,276


$2,345

Net earnings


$788


$310


$482

Net earnings per diluted share


$1.06


$0.42


$0.64

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted


746


741


751

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)


$788


$310


$450

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)


$1.06


$0.42


$0.60

Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$1,205


$583


$746

Net cash from operations


$1,146


$562


$659

Adjusted FAD(3)


$1,065


$468


$561



(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.

(2)

Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.

(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2022


2022



(millions)


Q2


Q3


Change

Net sales


$671


$574


$(97)

Net contribution to pretax earnings


$153


$107


$(46)

Adjusted EBITDA


$219


$168


$(51)

Q3 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes and domestic sales volumes were lower than the second quarter due to the work stoppage that commenced in mid-September, impacting a portion of our operations in the region. Domestic sales realizations were comparable and per unit log and haul costs were lower. Export sales realizations and volumes were significantly lower due to softening demand, and volumes were further affected by a reduction in export activity resulting from the work stoppage. In the South, fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, and per unit log and haul costs were all comparable to the second quarter. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than third quarter 2022. In the West, the company expects lower fee harvest and sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage. Sales realizations are expected to be significantly lower due to softening demand. The company expects lower per unit log and haul costs and significantly lower forestry and road costs. In the South, fee harvest volumes and forestry and road costs are expected to be slightly higher, and per unit log and haul costs and sales realizations are expected to be comparable.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2022


2022



(millions)


Q2


Q3


Change

Net sales


$117


$68


$(49)

Net contribution to pretax earnings


$65


$48


$(17)

Adjusted EBITDA


$107


$60


$(47)

Q3 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the second quarter due to lower real estate sales, partially offset by an increase in royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The number of real estate acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022 due to the timing and mix of real estate sales, as well as lower royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The company still expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $325 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


2022


2022



(millions)


Q2


Q3


Change

Net sales


$2,341


$1,767


$(574)

Net contribution to pretax earnings


$863


$344


$(519)

Adjusted EBITDA


$912


$395


$(517)

Q3 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 28 percent and 41 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales and production volumes for lumber were moderately lower, largely due to the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon that commenced in mid-September. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and log costs were moderately lower. Sales and production volumes for oriented strand board were slightly lower due to downtime for planned annual maintenance and transportation challenges in Canada. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and fiber costs were comparable. Sales realizations were higher for most engineered wood products, while sales and production volumes were lower for most products due to downtime for planned annual maintenance, transportation challenges in Canada and labor constraints. Unit manufacturing costs for engineered wood products were higher, and raw material costs were significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects significantly lower log costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates slightly higher sales volumes, comparable fiber costs, and significantly lower unit manufacturing costs due to less downtime for planned annual maintenance. Sales volumes and realizations are expected to be lower for most engineered wood products, partially offset by significantly lower raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. For distribution, the company expects lower sales volumes and realizations for most products.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest and sales volumes and sales realizations for our Timberlands business; log and haul, forestry and road costs and expenses; basis for real estate acres to be sold; sales volumes for our lumber business; sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales realizations and sales volumes for our engineered wood products business; log and raw materials costs for each of our Wood Products lines; sales volumes and sales realizations for our Distribution business; long-term demand fundamentals affecting our businesses; and our future performance through changing market conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking ahead," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)


Timberlands


Real Estate

& ENR


Wood

Products


Unallocated

Items


Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:











Net earnings










$788

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest










65

Income taxes










184

Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$153


$65


$863


$(44)


$1,037

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs





11


11

Interest income and other





(1)


(1)

Operating income (loss)


153


65


863


(34)


1,047

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


66


3


49


1


119

Basis of real estate sold



39




39

Adjusted EBITDA


$219


$107


$912


$(33)


$1,205

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)


Timberlands


Real Estate

& ENR


Wood

Products


Unallocated

Items


Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:











Net earnings










$310

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest










67

Income taxes










77

Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$107


$48


$344


$(45)


$454

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs





12


12

Interest income and other





(9)


(9)

Operating income (loss)


107


48


344


(42)


457

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


61


5


51


2


119

Basis of real estate sold



7




7

Adjusted EBITDA


$168


$60


$395


$(40)


$583

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)


Timberlands


Real Estate

& ENR


Wood

Products


Unallocated

Items


Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:











Net earnings










$482

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest










79

Income taxes










84

Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$133


$45


$517


$(50)


$645

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs





5


5

Interest income and other





(1)


(1)

Operating income (loss)


133


45


517


(46)


649

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


64


4


48


2


118

Basis of real estate sold



11




11

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)


(32)





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA


$165


$60


$565


$(44)


$746



(1)

Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.  

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)


Timberlands


Real Estate

& ENR


Wood

Products


Unallocated

Items


Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:











Net earnings










$1,869

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest










204

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)










276

Income taxes










470

Net contribution (charge) to earnings


$442


$194


$2,389


$(206)


$2,819

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs





38


38

Interest income and other





(9)


(9)

Operating income (loss)


442


194


2,389


(177)


2,848

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


192


12


151


5


360

Basis of real estate sold



77




77

Adjusted EBITDA


$634


$283


$2,540


$(172)


$3,285



(1)

Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.  

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:



2022


2022


2021

(millions)


Q2


Q3


Q3

Net earnings


$788


$310


$482

Gain on sale of timberlands




(32)

Net earnings before special items


$788


$310


$450

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:



2022


2022


2021



Q2


Q3


Q3

Net earnings per diluted share


$1.06


$0.42


$0.64

Gain on sale of timberlands




(0.04)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items


$1.06


$0.42


$0.60

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:



2022


2022


2021


2022

(millions)


Q2


Q3


Q3


Q3 YTD

Net cash from operations


$1,146


$562


$659


$2,665

Capital expenditures


(81)


(94)


(98)


(245)

Adjustments to FAD(1)





(37)

Adjusted FAD


$1,065


$468


$561


$2,383



(1)

Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.  

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2


Q3.2022 Analyst Package    
Preliminary results (unaudited) 

Consolidated Statement of Operations
















Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Net sales


$

3,112



$

2,973



$

2,276



$

2,345



$

8,361



$

7,995


Costs of sales



1,647




1,789




1,694




1,589




5,130




4,602


Gross margin



1,465




1,184




582




756




3,231




3,393


Selling expenses



23




23




24




24




70




68


General and administrative expenses



92




102




100




98




294




283


Other operating costs (income), net



6




12




1




(15)




19




8


Operating income



1,344




1,047




457




649




2,848




3,034


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)




(11)




(12)




(5)




(38)




(14)


Interest income and other



(1)




1




9




1




9




4


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(72)




(65)




(67)




(79)




(204)




(236)


Loss on debt extinguishment



(276)













(276)





Earnings before income taxes



980




972




387




566




2,339




2,788


Income taxes



(209)




(184)




(77)




(84)




(470)




(597)


Net earnings


$

771



$

788



$

310



$

482



$

1,869



$

2,191


Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date




March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Earnings per share, basic and diluted


$

1.03



$

1.06



$

0.42



$

0.64



$

2.51



$

2.92


Dividends paid per common share


$

1.63



$

0.18



$

0.18



$

0.17



$

1.99



$

0.51


Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

























Basic



747,507




744,542




740,058




750,105




743,990




749,657


Diluted



748,823




745,582




740,975




751,443




745,081




750,999


Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



745,442




741,738




737,547




749,037




737,547




749,037


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)




Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Net earnings


$

771



$

788



$

310



$

482



$

1,869



$

2,191


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15




11




12




5




38




14


Interest income and other



1




(1)




(9)




(1)




(9)




(4)


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



72




65




67




79




204




236


Loss on debt extinguishment



276













276





Income taxes



209




184




77




84




470




597


Operating income



1,344




1,047




457




649




2,848




3,034


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122




119




119




118




360




356


Basis of real estate sold



31




39




7




11




77




62


Special items included in operating income












(32)







(32)


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

1,497



$

1,205



$

583



$

746



$

3,285



$

3,420




(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                 Total Company Statistics

Q3.2022 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)


Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)




Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Net earnings


$

771



$

788



$

310



$

482



$

1,869



$

2,191


Gain on sale of timberlands












(32)







(32)


Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



207













207





Net earnings before special items(2)


$

978



$

788



$

310



$

450



$

2,076



$

2,159




Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date




March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Net earnings per diluted share


$

1.03



$

1.06



$

0.42



$

0.64



$

2.51



$

2.92


Gain on sale of timberlands












(0.04)







(0.04)


Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



0.28













0.28





Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)


$

1.31



$

1.06



$

0.42



$

0.60



$

2.79



$

2.88




(1)

 We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.

(2)

 Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items















Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Pension and post-employment costs:

























Pension and post-employment service costs


$

10



$

8



$

9



$

11



$

27



$

32


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15




11




12




5




38




14


Total company pension and post-employment costs


$

25



$

19



$

21



$

16



$

65



$

46


Weyerhaeuser Company
Q3.2022 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)


Consolidated Balance Sheet


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021


ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,205



$

1,723



$

1,920



$

1,879


Receivables, net



745




547




425




507


Receivables for taxes



8




6




15




24


Inventories



611




571




542




520


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206




165




146




205


Total current assets



2,775




3,012




3,048




3,135


Property and equipment, net



2,026




2,000




1,997




2,057


Construction in progress



203




233




245




175


Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,469




11,706




11,681




11,510


Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



252




248




245




255


Deferred tax assets



15




11




10




17


Other assets



376




370




364




503


Total assets


$

17,116



$

17,580



$

17,590



$

17,652



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Current maturities of long-term debt


$



$



$

118



$


Accounts payable



310




283




272




281


Accrued liabilities



674




658




664




673


Total current liabilities



984




941




1,054




954


Long-term debt, net



5,053




5,053




4,935




5,099


Deferred tax liabilities



66




83




89




46


Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



432




347




335




440


Other liabilities



344




340




339




346


Total liabilities



6,879




6,764




6,752




6,885


Total equity



10,237




10,816




10,838




10,767


Total liabilities and equity


$

17,116



$

17,580



$

17,590



$

17,652


Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date


in millions


March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021



Sept 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2021


Cash flows from operations:

























Net earnings


$

771



$

788



$

310



$

482



$

1,869



$

2,191


Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:

























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122




119




119




118




360




356


Basis of real estate sold



31




39




7




11




77




62


Deferred income taxes, net



14







3




(3)




17




16


Pension and other post-employment benefits



25




19




21




16




65




46


Share-based compensation expense



8




9




8




8




25




23


Gain on sale of timberlands












(32)







(32)


Loss on debt extinguishment



276













276





Change in:

























Receivables, net



(238)




198




121




205




81




(47)


Receivables and payables for taxes



110




(83)




(12)




(143)




15




93


Inventories



(87)




29




28




(4)




(30)




(55)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1)




(2)




(4)




(20)




(7)




(21)


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(62)




47




(8)




51




(23)




116


Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(4)




(10)




(5)




(23)




(19)




(56)


Other



(8)




(7)




(26)




(7)




(41)




(27)


Net cash from operations


$

957



$

1,146



$

562



$

659



$

2,665



$

2,665


Cash flows from investing activities:

























Capital expenditures for property and equipment


$

(50)



$

(71)



$

(86)



$

(91)



$

(207)



$

(184)


Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(20)




(10)




(8)




(7)




(38)




(39)


Acquisition of timberlands



(18)




(265)




(3)







(286)




(149)


Proceeds from sale of timberlands












261







261


Other



1










2




1




3


Net cash from investing activities


$

(87)



$

(346)



$

(97)



$

165



$

(530)



$

(108)


Cash flows from financing activities:

























Cash dividends on common shares


$

(1,218)



$

(134)



$

(133)



$

(127)



$

(1,485)



$

(382)


Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



881













881





Payments on long-term debt



(1,203)













(1,203)




(225)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12




2




1




1




15




46


Repurchases of common shares



(118)




(141)




(143)




(26)




(402)




(26)


Other



(18)




(1)




(1)




(3)




(20)




(19)


Net cash from financing activities


$

(1,664)



$

(274)



$

(276)



$

(155)



$

(2,214)



$

(606)



























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$

(794)



$

526



$

189



$

669



$

(79)



$

1,951


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,999




1,205




1,731




1,777




1,999




495


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

1,205



$

1,731



$

1,920



$

2,446



$

1,920



$

2,446



























Cash paid during the period for:

























Interest, net of amounts capitalized


$

78



$

71



$

62



$

83



$

211



$

237


Income taxes, net of refunds


$

85



$

269



$

92



$

231



$

446



$

494


Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Segment Statement of Operations




in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Sales to unaffiliated customers


$

465



$

515



$

441



$

423



$

1,421



$

1,207


Intersegment sales



161




156




133




129




450




399


Total net sales



626




671




574




552




1,871




1,606


Costs of sales



423




495




442




428




1,360




1,218


Gross margin



203




176




132




124




511




388


Selling expenses









1




1




1




1


General and administrative expenses



24




24




25




23




73




69


Other operating income, net



(3)




(1)




(1)




(33)




(5)




(36)


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

182



$

153



$

107



$

133



$

442



$

354


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Operating income


$

182



$

153



$

107



$

133



$

442



$

354


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65




66




61




64




192




195


Special items












(32)







(32)


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

247



$

219



$

168



$

165



$

634



$

517




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Gain on sale of timberlands


$



$



$



$

32



$



$

32



























Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)


$

(34)



$

57



$

14



$

1



$

37



$

(10)


Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)


$

(30)



$

(23)



$

(22)



$

(27)



$

(75)



$

(76)




(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3)

Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)





Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Third Party


Delivered logs:
























Net Sales


West

$

259



$

308



$

224



$

226



$

791



$

649


(millions)


South


154




160




166




153




480




429




North


15




10




15




13




40




38




Total delivered logs


428




478




405




392




1,311




1,116




Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber


9




11




10




9




30




22




Recreational and other lease revenue


17




16




18




16




51




48




Other revenue


11




10




8




6




29




21




Total

$

465



$

515



$

441



$

423



$

1,421



$

1,207


Delivered Logs


West

$

161.29



$

173.35



$

158.59



$

145.64



$

164.97



$

138.06


Third Party Sales


South

$

37.15



$

38.47



$

38.59



$

35.56



$

38.08



$

35.08


Realizations (per ton)


North

$

72.79



$

83.93



$

83.84



$

64.93



$

79.26



$

65.97


Delivered Logs


West


1,604




1,778




1,411




1,555




4,793




4,702


Third Party Sales


South


4,135




4,167




4,310




4,304




12,612




12,236


Volumes (tons, thousands)


North


210




118




177




195




505




571


Fee Harvest Volumes


West


2,240




2,085




1,760




1,930




6,085




6,130


(tons, thousands)


South


5,842




6,159




6,112




5,912




18,113




17,144




North


278




180




245




264




703




800




(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company

                                                                                            Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

 Q3.2022 Analyst Package 

 Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations




















in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Net sales


$

128



$

117



$

68



$

69



$

313



$

285


Costs of sales



41




45




14




18




100




93


Gross margin



87




72




54




51




213




192


General and administrative expenses



6




7




6




6




19




18


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

81



$

65



$

48



$

45



$

194



$

174


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Operating income


$

81



$

65



$

48



$

45



$

194



$

174


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4




3




5




4




12




11


Basis of real estate sold



31




39




7




11




77




62


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

116



$

107



$

60



$

60



$

283



$

247


(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Cash spent for capital expenditures


$



$



$



$



$



$



























Segment Statistics





Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Net Sales

Real Estate


$

97



$

90



$

30



$

45



$

217



$

212


(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources



31




27




38




24




96




73



Total


$

128



$

117



$

68



$

69



$

313



$

285


Acres Sold

Real Estate



24,126




26,906




5,014




11,037




56,046




48,907


Price per Acre

Real Estate


$

3,785



$

3,215



$

5,046



$

4,005



$

3,624



$

3,632


Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate



32

%



43

%



23

%



24

%



35

%



29

%

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                             Wood Products Segment

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations




















in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Net sales


$

2,519



$

2,341



$

1,767



$

1,853



$

6,627



$

6,503


Costs of sales



1,276




1,414




1,360




1,270




4,050




3,623


Gross margin



1,243




927




407




583




2,577




2,880


Selling expenses



21




21




22




21




64




61


General and administrative expenses



35




35




36




34




106




104


Other operating costs, net



5




8




5




11




18




20


Operating income and Net contribution to earnings


$

1,182



$

863



$

344



$

517



$

2,389



$

2,695


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Operating income


$

1,182



$

863



$

344



$

517



$

2,389



$

2,695


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



51




49




51




48




151




145


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

1,233



$

912



$

395



$

565



$

2,540



$

2,840




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)


$

(371)



$

205



$

136



$

249



$

(30)



$

(12)


Cash spent for capital expenditures


$

(39)



$

(56)



$

(68)



$

(70)



$

(163)



$

(146)




(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics


in millions, except for third party sales realizations


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Structural Lumber

Third party net sales


$

1,206



$

998



$

676



$

681



$

2,880



$

3,020


(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations


$

1,041



$

776



$

556



$

516



$

786



$

812


in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(3)



1,157




1,289




1,216




1,320




3,662




3,717



Production volumes



1,203




1,232




1,140




1,222




3,575




3,667


Oriented Strand

Third party net sales


$

564



$

497



$

287



$

470



$

1,348



$

1,513


Board

Third party sales realizations


$

787



$

676



$

401



$

691



$

622



$

735


(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)



717




735




715




681




2,167




2,058


in square feet 3/8")

Production volumes



739




758




735




715




2,232




2,140


Engineered Solid

Third party net sales


$

196



$

247



$

233



$

183



$

676



$

491


Section

Third party sales realizations


$

3,433



$

3,863



$

3,946



$

3,092



$

3,754



$

2,628


(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)



5.7




6.4




5.9




5.9




18.0




18.7


in cubic feet)

Production volumes



5.7




6.4




6.0




5.8




18.1




18.0


Engineered

Third party net sales


$

137



$

168



$

166



$

128



$

471



$

315


I-joists

Third party sales realizations


$

2,969



$

3,432



$

3,525



$

2,600



$

3,312



$

2,119


(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)



46




49




47




49




142




149


in lineal feet)

Production volumes



44




50




47




49




141




144


Softwood Plywood

Third party net sales


$

58



$

53



$

47



$

45



$

158



$

170


(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations


$

783



$

746



$

632



$

653



$

720



$

710


in square feet 3/8")

Third party sales volumes(3)



75




70




74




69




219




240



Production volumes



66




67




64




61




197




203


Medium Density

Third party net sales


$

48



$

53



$

50



$

52



$

151



$

143


Fiberboard

Third party sales realizations


$

1,082



$

1,174



$

1,274



$

943



$

1,173



$

885


(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)



44




45




40




55




129




162


in square feet 3/4")

Production volumes



44




48




38




55




130




163




(3)

Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Unallocated Items

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)


Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense


$

(31)



$

(36)



$

(36)



$

(33)



$

(103)



$

(94)


Liability classified share-based compensation



1




2




2




(1)




5




(2)


Foreign exchange gain






3




9




5




12




2


Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(59)




18




2




12




(39)




(33)


Other, net



(12)




(21)




(19)




(29)




(52)




(62)


Operating loss



(101)




(34)




(42)




(46)




(177)




(189)


Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)




(11)




(12)




(5)




(38)




(14)


Interest income and other



(1)




1




9




1




9




4


Net charge to earnings


$

(117)



$

(44)



$

(45)



$

(50)



$

(206)



$

(199)


Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Operating loss


$

(101)



$

(34)



$

(42)



$

(46)



$

(177)



$

(189)


Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2




1




2




2




5




5


Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

(99)



$

(33)



$

(40)



$

(44)



$

(172)



$

(184)




(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Selected Items


in millions


Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021


Cash spent for capital expenditures


$

(1)



$

(2)



$

(4)



$

(1)



$

(7)



$

(1)



























