World Financial Group Announces Its Virtually Unstoppable Women's Online Event 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Virtually Unstoppable Women's Conference hosted by World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFGIA) offers an exciting opportunity for women and men to hear from top professional entrepreneurs about how to expand their leadership skills and financial knowledge. The virtual event is free and offers guidance to others, whether a current business owner or those who are interested in becoming a business owner. Register to join WFGIA online on Saturday, November 5, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

(PRNewsfoto/World Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

Stephanie Stuckey has been named the keynote speaker at this year's Virtually Unstoppable Event. Ms. Stuckey is the CEO of Stuckey's, the roadside oasis famous for its pecan log rolls. The company was founded in 1937 by Stephanie's grandfather, W.S. Stuckey, Sr., as a pecan stand in Eastman, Georgia, which grew to more than 350 stores across the country. The company was sold in 1964 but is now back in family hands and making a comeback.

Stephanie took over Stuckey's in November 2019, after a successful career as a trial lawyer, state representative, Director of Sustainability and Resilience for the City of Atlanta, and Adjunct Professor at the University of Georgia School of Law. Stephanie's achievements include being named one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine, as well as graduating from Leadership Atlanta.

Under Stephanie's leadership, Stuckey's purchased a pecan-shelling and candy-manufacturing facility, revamped its distribution operations, acquired a healthy pecan snack company, rebranded its products and website, added four new franchised stores, expanded its B2B retail customer base, and increased online sales 550%.

"The conference is a great way to learn business-building tips, how to overcome obstacles, as well as how to promote financial education and help others improve their financial planning," said Jamie Ohl, President of Individual Solutions, Transamerica. "We invite all who are interested to attend."

Top financial leaders speaking during Virtually Unstoppable 2022 include Executive Chairperson (EC) Penney Ooi, and Angelica Betancourt Haro, Senior Executive Vice Chairperson (SEVC). They each have more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Jaime Villalovos, SEVC, Alicia Nguyen and Fradel Barber, both Executive Vice Chairpersons (EVC), will also share their experiences during the event. These professionals have inspired and helped countless others to achieve their financial goals.

To learn more or register, visit WFGIA's Virtually Unstoppable 2022 Event page.

About World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., (In California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC), and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Residents of California who wish to be independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must already have a life license. Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

To learn more, go to http://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/

Press Inquiries: WFGpressinquiries@transamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WFG