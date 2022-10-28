Artelli, a Pioneering Immersive Multi-dimensional Art Space, opens in Macau

The new project to house contemporary art and culture, marks a significant milestone in art and commerce

MACAU, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artelli, the pioneering immersive multi-dimensional art space presented by Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited, ("Forward Fashion" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 2528), has opened in the heart of Cotai Strip, at City of Dreams Macau, marking a brand-new milestone in the Group's advance into high-end art projects and business diversification.

Artelli embraces lifestyle and digital art, art community, exclusive brand crossovers and more, staying ahead of the curve with a strong devotion to build an authentic brand and high-end exhibition platform for the works of the world's top artists and the development of international art and culture. The brand strives to become the new global landmark of contemporary art and culture, seeking to bring art and living closer together, and expands its initiatives to connect artists and art enthusiasts, uncovering every possibility of art.

A port for internationally renowned artists to gather and facilitate cultural development in Macau

Artelli will be spearheading high-end art projects like exclusive debut collections with hundreds of world-renowned artists and brand designers, to enrich Macau's development of "Tourism +". The brand is cooperating with Macau SAR Government's goal to establish Macau "as a base for exchange and cooperation for the promotion of multicultural coexistence". Locals and tourists are presented with a new exceptional immersive art experience. Artelli will be the central art hub to set forth the ultimate diversified community platform for art and culture. In the future, Artelli would solidify its intelligent technology DNA through Metaverse, NFTs and more, taking the exceptional art experience to the next level.

Immersive multi-dimensional art experience

Designed by the world-renowned French architecture and interior design group, Malherbe Paris, spanning upwards of 600 square meters, Artelli is where art meets intelligent technology. The art space adopts pure white tones throughout, inaugurating a natural medium to cater all exceptional works of art. Embarking on a stunning and unprecedented visual experience, extra high ceilings and futuristic technology, including Augmented Reality (AR) interactive experience and giant video wall displays, are incorporated to augment the immersive multi-dimensional art experience for all.

Grand opening exclusive exhibition

Artelli has teamed up with internationally renowned artists, Satoru KOIZUMI and Joshua Vides, to present the grand opening exclusive exhibitions — Satoru KOIZUMI Disney Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau and Joshua Vides Buzz Lightyear Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau, supported by Macao Government Tourism Office and Cultural Affairs Bureau. The Collections are exclusively available for sale at Artelli during the exhibition period.

The Satoru KOIZUMI Disney Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau features Satoru KOIZUMI's 4-meter tall "Mickey" and 1.5-meter tall "Lotso" wood sculptures that took two long years to create and refine. The collection expands beyond with exhibition-exclusive hand-carved wood sculptures that takes on the staples of eight classic Disney characters: Lotso, Aliens, Cheshire Cat, Tigger, Piglet, Stitch, Chip and Dale, as well as original sketches by Satoru KOIZUMI. Allowing guests to follow through on an experiential visionary quest of the story behind each art piece. The Exhibition also extends outdoor, unveiling a 5-meter giant "Mickey" and "Lotso", startling a glimpse of art at the Cotai Strip. Satoru KOIZUMI's sculptures explore the loneliness in every human being in the modern world hidden underneath their cute appearances, and act as the pure reminder for people to always stay true to themselves and live life joyfully.

Joshua Vides is a California-based artist known for his contemporary style of black and white accented objects and drawings. His works have won roaring acclaims from young art enthusiasts worldwide. The Joshua Vides Buzz Lightyear Collection Exhibition Debut in Macau, presented by Artelli, features Vides' black-and-white pen painting reinterpretation of the iconic character "Buzz Lightyear" from the classic Disney animation. With enthralling character expressions, Vides upholds endless art experiences for all. The limited edition Black and White Buzz Lightyear 30cm Version is available exclusively at Artelli.

Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited said, "Luxurious art projects will be a key development direction of our Group. The Artelli brand will set a new paradigm for the art and commerce industry through authentic collaborations across different sectors and artists. Artelli will be the pioneering international landmark for contemporary art and culture. Our Group will establish new milestones in art and commerce, expanding footprints worldwide in the next five years, from the Greater Bay Area to mainland China, Hong Kong China, Tokyo, Seoul, New York, London and Paris, becoming the new landmark of art and culture."

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Chairman and CEO , said, "As a pioneer in innovation among integrated resort developers in Macau, Melco is committed to the incorporation of new elements into the city's tourism industry in contributing to Macau's development as a world center of tourism and leisure. Artelli, debuting at The Showroom, City of Dreams' newfound sensational art space, revolutionizes the 'Art x Retail' concept experience and is set to become a new landmark of art and culture. Melco will continue to fulfill its commitment to Macau and contribute to the diversified development of its economy."

A devotion to create an exceptional art atmosphere for high-end art has set Artelli apart from traditional retail and art exhibitions. The infusion of art and brands establishes a multi-dimensional, diversified and integrative art space that curates an unprecedented immersive multi-dimensional art experience for art enthusiasts. Each guest of Artelli follows through a conceptual journey to unveil the story behind each distinctive work of art.

The opening ceremony of Artelli, the pioneering immersive multi-dimensional art space, was held at City of Dreams Macau, with officiating guests, including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Vincent U U Sang, Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Mr. Ho Hong Pan, Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment; Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer - Macau Resorts, Melco Resorts & Entertainment;

Mr. Patrick Fan, Founder and Chairman of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited;

Ms. Rachel Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited;

Mr. Cyrus Fong, Executive Director of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited and Founder of Artelli.

About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited principally engages in a highly diversified business model. The Group currently operates more than 200 retail stores of internationally renowned and up-and-coming brands in the Greater China, including Stella McCartney, MARNI, Palm Angels, Moschino, La Maison du Chocolat, Bose, UNDER ARMOUR, Officine Universelle Buly, BE@RBRICK, POP MART and more.

Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the Founder and Chairman of Forward Fashion Holdings. In 2005, he founded the first operating company of the Group in Hong Kong. Since then, the Group has committed in expanding their fashion apparel retail business in the Greater China. Following the Group's listing on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2020, Forward Fashion Group has taken a step forward on the development of eCommerce platforms, along with the introduction to various international, fashion and artistic brands and collectible art toys to the local retail industry. The Group strives to cater the preferences and needs of the domestic young generation, so as to promote their diversified development in the Greater China retail market.

