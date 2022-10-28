HALL OF FAME LEGENDS DEF LEPPARD AND BRIT AWARD WINNER DAVE ADDED TO YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS LINE-UP FOR RECORD-BREAKING #ABUDHABIGP 2022

Rock legends Def Leppard confirmed to perform Sunday night at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts after this year's F1 season finale.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With fewer than three weeks remaining of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar, excitement for the season finale is building as Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment today announced that iconic UK outfit Def Leppard will bring the curtain down on Sunday, 20th November at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022, with Dave playing the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Thursday, 17th November.

Bookending a full four-day line-up of global music superstars, the two world-class acts join multi-Platinum, Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, and multi-Grammy nominated hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia performing at Etihad Park, the entertainment centrepiece of Yas Island.

The news comes as the Middle East's biggest entertainment weekend prepares to host its largest ever number of race goers and once again bring the world to the UAE, cementing further the emirate's global reputation as a hub for sporting events and excellence.

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-Platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, and bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me and Foolin.

UK rap artist Dave will headline Thursday's line up, whose 2019 debut album Psychodrama was met with widespread critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and named 'Album of the Year' at the BRIT Awards. The British producer, musician and songwriter has also collaborated with Drake and AJ Tracey.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: "With race weekend almost upon us, we are absolutely delighted to announce two more artists that build a fantastic four-day festival of global music superstars that will be entertaining our biggest ever crowds. Perfectly complimenting the on-track action, the off-track entertainment has something to offer a range of race goers and we are sure that the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will allow visitors from around the world to make some very special memories.

"Our revamped hospitality, new grandstand products and After-Race Concerts continue to build one of the best Grand Prix events in the world and we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island – the regional home of international sport and entertainment and Meeting Place of Champions."

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, added: "We're thrilled to complete the line-up for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts with two artists who span multiple genres and each bring something different to the annual celebration of motorsport and entertainment in Abu Dhabi. As a pioneer of entertainment, our commitment to diversify the Yasalam offering each year ensures we engage with as wide an audience as possible, catering to a multitude of musical tastes and creating unmissable experiences for F1 fans. The announcement of Def Leppard and Dave certainly delivers on our ambitions."

