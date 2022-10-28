InventHelp Presents Illuminated Hair Accessory (MBQ-179)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new style of hair accessories for my daughter," said the inventor from Brooklyn Heights, NY. "I thought of this idea to help individuals add style, personality, and coordinate their outfits with this accessory."

She created JADE'S DANCING BEADS, patent-pending, that allows individuals to style and enhance their hair while employing technology. This accessory could be easily positioned within the hair and would enliven the wearer's appearance. This illuminated design could be personalized to display various colors, shapes and messages. Additionally, this design could enhance safety as the wearer could easily be located in a crowd.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

