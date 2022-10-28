Jackery Celebrates Double Prestigious Red Dot Awards for Portable Power Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , the global leader in solar generators and top provider of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has received global recognition at the Red Dot Design Awards with its Jackery Air-W and DX Power-Space Pro.

The Jackery Air-W, a compact, lightweight and portable wind power accessory, managed to top the competition and emerged as a product to watch in the coming future by winning the Red Dot: Best of the Best award.

The Red Dot: Best of the Best is a highly competitive award and is only given to the top items in each category. In previous years, more than 5,500 products from 55 countries competed for the top accolade, only 36 managed to take home the top award. With a winning rate of only 1.45%, the win for Jackery is a testament to both the company and the product it is bringing to the table.

The Jackery Air-W comes with 200W power output and weighs in at less than 5kg overall. Designed to convert outdoor wind energy into electricity at anytime and anywhere, this handy solution will provide a continuous power supply for a variety of energy storage power supplies. A dual motor design makes the most of all wind speed to provide sufficient power output, while the staggered structure of upper and lower blades can allow for flexibility in height. The tripod is built with foldable post nails to ensure better reinforcement, increasing the Air-W's stability in the face of high wind speed. For easy maintenance, the IP67 dustproof and waterproof material helps contribute to the portable nature of the product as well.

As for the DX Power-Space Pro, it is an integrated solar generator that combines energy storage modules and photovoltaic modules, perfectly placed to help out with any outdoor energy needs. With a capacity of 6000Wh and output power of 3000W, it is also a portable powerhouse solution for various scenarios.

The highly integrated design reduces the inconvenience of carrying many accessories when storing energy outdoors. When needed, the two solar panels can be unfolded on both sides, while the internal support is used to hold up the product body. Upon completion of any energy-related activity, the DX Power-Space Pro can then be packed away, with a trolley and pulley design making transport a simple and fuss-free affair. Together, it all makes for a convenient companion for outdoor travel.

Beyond the award-winning products, Jackery continues to innovate and push the boundaries of portable power and outdoor energy solutions. Having already bagged multiple other international awards, including the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award, this latest win only cements the company's position further at the top of the pyramid.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 25 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

