REGGAE LEGEND & ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTEE JIMMY CLIFF MARKS FIVE DECADES OF MAGNUM OPUS WITH "THE HARDER THEY COME 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION" OUT DECEMBER 9, 2022

AVAILABLE ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME COMMERCIALLY!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating five decades of his magnum opus, one of the most important reggae artists of all-time, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductee, and GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Jimmy Cliff will unveil The Harder They Come 50th Anniversary Edition Vinyl on December 9, 2022 via UMe. This notably stands out as the record's first commercial vinyl release. In addition to a 2LP gatefold wrapped jacket with lamented gloss coating, the package boasts the liner notes from the 40th Anniversary Edition in addition to brand new words courtesy of Jimmy personally and revered reggae historian Dana Smart.

REGGAE LEGEND & ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTEE JIMMY CLIFF MARKS FIVE DECADES OF MAGNUM OPUS WITH THE HARDER THEY COME 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION OUT DECEMBER 9, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Pre-order The Harder They Come 50th Anniversary Edition HERE.

Check out the tracklisting below.

In 1972, the film The Harder They Come arrived and eventually emerged as a cult classic with Cliff in the starring role. The accompanying The Harder They Come Soundtrack brought an international spotlight to reggae music. The album initially climbed to #141 on the Billboard 200, and its legacy would only grow as time passed. 2021 saw the Library of Congress choose it for preservation in the National Recording Registry, deeming it "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant." The record essentially put reggae on the map. Rolling The Stone touted The Harder They Come Soundtrack on its coveted "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." In tandem, Jamaica recently celebrated its 60th Anniversary of Independence from the UK on August 6, 2022.

If you haven't experienced The Harder They Come, now is your chance…

Cliff continues to impact culture. He recently revealed his first new album in over a decade, Refugees [UMe]. The critically acclaimed full-length includes guest appearances from Wyclef Jean, Dwight Richards, and his daughter Lilty Cliff. Forbes notably hailed it as "vintage Cliff" and promised, "Cliff once again delivers his passion, wisdom, empathy and thoughtfulness on his stunning new collection, Refugees," and FLAUNT applauded its "13 tracks of his inimitable grasp on the reggae sound and his optimistic, yet cut-no-corners truth he has been lauded for over the past six decades." He also sat down with The Guardian and The Independent for in-depth interviews.

Listen to Jimmy Cliff's new album Refugees—HERE.

As lively as ever, Cliff celebrated his 78th birthday on July 30.

In 2012, Cliff gifted the world with his most recent LP Rebirth. It garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Reggae Album" and closed out the year on Rolling Stone's "50 Best Albums of 2012." He stands out as "the only living reggae musician to hold the Order of Merit—the highest honor that can be granted by the Jamaican government for achievements in the arts and sciences." Of course, his catalog spans seminal songs "Many Rivers To Cross," "You Can Get It If You Really Want", "The Harder They Come," and "Hakuna Matata." He contributed covers of Cat Stevens' "Wild World" and Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" to the classic comedy Cool Runnings.

THE HARDER THEY COME TRACKLISTING

A-Side 1. Jimmy Cliff - You Can Get It If You Really Want 2. Scotty - Draw Your Brakes 3. The Melodions - Rivers Of Babylon 4. Jimmy Cliff - Many Rivers To Cross 5. The Maytals - Sweet And Dandy 6. Jimmy Cliff - The Harder They Come B-Side 1. The Slickers - Johnny Too Bad 2. Desmond Decker - Shanty Town 3. The Maytals - Pressure Drop 4. Jimmy Cliff - Sitting In Limbo 5. Jimmy Cliff - You Can Get It If You Really Want 6. Jimmy Cliff - The Harder They Come 7. Jimmy Cliff - The Harder They Come (Fillm Version)





