This Week in Energy News: 6 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

Sinopec Announces Major Discovery of Shale Gas in Sichuan Basin: First Breakthrough in Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation

With a daily natural gas production reaching 258,600 cubic meters and an evaluated resource capacity of 387.8 billion cubic meters, it is a major breakthrough for China's shale gas exploration, and the first discovery in the Cambrian Qiongzhusi Formation. Jereh Turbine Fracturing Equipment Delivers Improvements of Unconventional Energy Exploitation

In addition to the vast application cases in Turbine Frac fleets, Jereh announces the successful completion of their new generation "Apollo" direct drive turbine fracturing units pilot trial, achieving a new milestone in the Direct Drive Turbine Frac industry. Duke Energy Florida's smart-thinking grid improves response, power restoration for customers during Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida, Duke Energy's grid improvements were already on the job helping to combat power outages from the storm. Smart, self-healing technology helped to automatically restore more than 160,000 customer outages and saved nearly 3.3 million hours (nearly 200 million minutes) of total lost outage time. Drive System Design and Alvier Mechatronics Establish Joint Operating Agreement to Provide Sustainable Electrified Propulsion Solutions

Drive System Design (DSD), a company specializing in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and Alvier Mechatronics, an engineering service company with special competence in advanced materials and production methods for sustainable, high-volume applications, are joining forces to provide the mobility industry with engineering services to support sustainable electrified propulsion solutions across automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine and aerospace applications. Ideanomics announces the startup of operations at North America's largest electric tractor assembly facility in Windsor, California

Ideanomics, a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), announced this week that a new vehicle assembly line at the Solectrac Windsor facility is fully operational, effectively tripling the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. Ideanomics can now produce a total of 4,100 powerful, quiet and zero-emission Solectrac tractors annually. Govts across US & Canada - including cold climate areas - are moving off methane gas, to all-electric buildings

Over 30 local and state governments in the US and Canada – several in cold weather climates – passed or introduced new building electrification policies in the last six months to protect health, safety, and the global climate.

