Renegade Plastics is the US National Winner of the 2022 Cleantech Open Global Forum

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 companies joined Cleantech Open's 2022 accelerator program, 77 participated in regional competitions across the US, and 18 finalists progressed to compete at the national level at the Global Forum, hosted at VERGE22 in San Jose, California on October 25-27, 2022. Renegade Plastics was named the US National Winner of Cleantech Open's 2022 CTO Global Forum for commercializing a novel non-toxic and recyclable polypropylene fabric that can replace unsustainable PVC fabrics and agricultural plastics films.

Tony Ehrbar, CEO of Renegade Plastics, commented, "Cleantech Open has been an amazing accelerator program supporting us with strategy development, customer discovery, and introductions to investors. In addition, our mentors helped us sharpen our approach, and the consulting and advice received from Cleantech Open's ecosystem was second to none. It will set us up for success in building a circular economy for the plastic fabrics industry."

"Cleantech Open finds, funds, and fosters the most promising cleantech startups on the planet," said Renegade Plastics Co-Founder, Curran Hughes. "We are grateful to meet and learn from them to achieve our shared goal for a green global economy."

Renegade Plastics has introduced fabrics that are better for our people and planet. Their mission is to dramatically curtail plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions from non-consumer plastics production with an evolutionary alternative. They have exclusive rights to polypropylene-based fabrics that allow them to eliminate toxic PVC fabrics today, and replace them with a fabric that is non-toxic, recyclable, low-carbon and 30-40% lighter weight with little to no loss of strength. Due to its high UV, thermal, and chemical resistance, Renegade Plastics' materials also have a usable life, 2-10 times longer than PE fabrics. This longevity results in less virgin plastic used over time and fewer plastic particles negatively affecting the environment. By displacing unsustainable products now, Renegade Plastics is paving the way to a more sustainable future, one yard of fabric at a time.

"For the past 17 years, we have supported over 1,900 entrepreneurs through business training, mentoring, and networking. We want to congratulate Renegade Plastics on their achievement and look forward to seeing the team succeed in replacing unsustainable textiles and films with non-toxic and recyclable alternatives," said Ken Hayes, Executive Director, Cleantech Open.

