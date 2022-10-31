BorgWarner Recognized as a Finalist in Ragan's Prestigious PR Daily Awards

BorgWarner named a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards

Winners will be recognized on November 2 in New York City

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been named as a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards in the re-branding and re-positioning category.

Ragan's PR Daily Awards showcases the top communications campaigns, events, initiatives, publications and more that were instrumental in the success of organizations and clients. BorgWarner was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition for its work.

"BorgWarner is honored to be named a finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards. This represents the countless hours of innovation and transformation the global team poured into this campaign; realizing our Charging Forward journey in a visual and verbal way," said Michelle Collins, Global Director, Marketing and Public Relations BorgWarner.

In March of 2021, BorgWarner publicly announced Charging Forward, the company's accelerated strategy toward electrification, with the goal of taking the 130-year-old, global automotive supplier from being recognized as a traditional combustion supplier to an industry leading supplier of electrification solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) customers. The yearlong project consisted of numerous measures to re-position the BorgWarner brand including tactics to update messaging and the brand toolkit, reaccessing and updating the company's social media strategy and applying new messaging and visuals to all external digital channels.

Ragan will recognize all finalists and announce the program's winners at a special awards dinner on November 2 from 6-9 p.m. EST at The Edison Ball Room in New York City. This will be a night of celebration, recognizing the best in PR from the past year. The program will also feature Matt Prince, Head of Marketing Communications and PR for Taco Bell, as its guest presenter.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites – PRDaily.com and Ragan.com – are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

