Tenneco Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Company expects to close transaction with Apollo Funds in mid-November, 2022



SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including the following:

Third quarter total revenue of $4.9 billion , up 14% year-over-year. Value-add revenue of $3.6 billion was up 17% year-over-year, excluding a negative currency impact of $214 million . The Company's OE light vehicle value-add revenue growth of 32%, excluding currency, outpaced global industry light vehicle production*, which was up 27% year-over-year. Material, energy, and freight cost recoveries contributed more than $200 million of revenue on a year-over-year basis.





EBIT** of $129 million , compared with EBIT of $125 million in third quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA*** improved 8% year-over-year to $301 million , compared with $279 million last year. The increase in earnings is primarily a result of higher light vehicle volumes.





Net loss of $44 million , or a loss of $0.53 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $15 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss of $11 million , or a loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared to prior year adjusted net income of $15 million , or $0.17 per diluted share. The year-over-year comparisons were primarily driven by higher non-operating interest and tax expenses.

"In a tough business environment, I'm proud of how Team Tenneco delivered year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA" said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco CEO. "Our continued focus on operational excellence, cash generation, and cost control actions also helped us deliver both significant sequential margin improvement across all business groups, and lower net debt."

As previously disclosed, all conditions to closing with respect to antitrust and/or foreign direct investment laws under Tenneco's merger agreement with certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. have been satisfied or waived in accordance with the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. The Company expects to complete the transaction in mid-November 2022. In light of this, Tenneco will not conduct a conference call or give forward-looking guidance.

* Source: S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit) October 2022 global light vehicle production forecast. ** EBIT: Earnings before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. *** Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests, and depreciation and amortization.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") that the Company entered into with Pegasus Holdings III, LLC (the "Parent") and Pegasus Merger Co. on February 22, 2022. Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Tenneco (the "Merger") with Tenneco continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation and in addition to the risks set forth above): the inability to consummate the Merger within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to satisfy conditions to the consummation of the Merger; the risk that the Merger disrupts our current plans and operations or diverts management's attention from its ongoing business; the effect of the announcement of the Merger on our ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our customers, suppliers and others with whom we do business; the effect of the announcement of the Merger on our operating results and business generally; the amount of costs, fees and expenses related to the Merger; the risk that our stock price may decline significantly if the Merger is not consummated; the nature, cost and outcome of any litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the Merger and instituted against Tenneco and others; and other risks to consummation of the proposed Merger, including the risk that the proposed Merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all.

If the proposed transaction is consummated, the Company's stockholders will cease to have any equity interest in the Company and will have no right to participate in its earnings and future growth. The risks included here are not exhaustive. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, as well as the Company's subsequent filings and quarterly reports, available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor inquiries:

Linae Golla

847-482-5162

lgolla@tenneco.com

Rich Kwas

248-849-1340

rich.kwas@tenneco.com

Media inquiries:

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net sales and operating revenues:





Motorparts $ 723

$ 769 Performance Solutions 849

686 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 1,040

897 Clean Air - Substrate sales 1,295

1,039 Powertrain 1,024

941 Total net sales and operating revenues 4,931

4,332 Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,388

3,776 Selling, general, and administrative 219

240 Depreciation and amortization 140

147 Engineering, research, and development 71

71 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments 3

(4) Total costs and expenses 4,821

4,230 Other income (expense):





Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 3

4 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 3

10 Other income (expense), net 13

9

19

23 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 129

125 Interest expense (90)

(66) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 39

59 Income tax (expense) benefit (67)

(34) Net income (loss) (28)

25 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 16

10 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (44)

$ 15







Basic earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.53)

$ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding 83.7

82.3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.53)

$ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding 83.7

84.1

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net sales and operating revenues:





Motorparts $ 2,174

$ 2,282 Performance Solutions 2,433

2,188 Clean Air - Value-add revenues 3,058

2,876 Clean Air - Substrate sales 3,517

3,208 Powertrain 3,063

3,092 Total net sales and operating revenues 14,245

13,646 Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 12,663

11,810 Selling, general, and administrative 728

764 Depreciation and amortization 429

447 Engineering, research, and development 220

216 Restructuring charges, net and asset impairments 45

48 Total costs and expenses 14,085

13,285 Other income (expense):





Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits 9

10 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 25

47 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

8 Other income (expense), net 27

30

61

95 Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 221

456 Interest expense (232)

(205) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (11)

251 Income tax (expense) benefit (140)

(122) Net income (loss) (151)

129 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 52

59 Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (203)

$ 70







Basic earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (2.44)

$ 0.85 Weighted average shares outstanding 83.5

82.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (2.44)

$ 0.83 Weighted average shares outstanding 83.5

83.5

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in millions)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 415

$ 859

Restricted cash 8

6

Receivables, net 2,819 (a) 2,419 (a) Inventories 1,948

1,846

Prepayments and other current assets 553

683

Property, plant, and equipment, net 2,557

2,872

Other noncurrent assets 2,652

2,937

Total assets $ 10,952

$ 11,622

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,427

$ 57

Accounts payable 3,288

2,955

Accrued compensation and employee benefits 364

381

Accrued income taxes 70

71

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,153

1,227

Long-term debt 3,603 (b) 5,018 (b) Deferred income taxes 96

105

Pension and postretirement benefits 723

830

Deferred credits and other liabilities 436

491

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 37

91

Total Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit) (519)

85

Noncontrolling interests 274

311

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 10,952

$ 11,622





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(a) Accounts receivable net of:







Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized $ 1,063

$ 1,043











(b) Long-term debt composed of:







Revolver Borrowings $ 39

$ —

LIBOR plus 2.00% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023(1) 1,271

1,396

LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025 1,602

1,606

$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 224

223

$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 496

496

$500 million of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 491

490

$800 million of 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 789

787

Other debt, primarily foreign instruments 25

26



4,937

5,024

Less: maturities classified as current 1,334

6

Total long-term debt $ 3,603

$ 5,018



(1) The interest rate on Term Loan A at December 31, 2021 was LIBOR plus 1.75%.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (28)

$ 25 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 140

147 Deferred income taxes 5

(4) Stock-based compensation 5

9 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid (4)

(20) Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (8)

(11) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (3)

(10) Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 11

— Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other 6

15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (349)

30 Inventories 56

(1) Payables and accrued expenses 156

(238) Accrued interest and accrued income taxes 15

(10) Other assets and liabilities 53

20 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 55

(48) Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 1

27 Net proceeds from sale of business 1

— Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 4

3 Cash payments for property, plant, and equipment (82)

(101) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 98

102 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 22

31 Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 35

(2) Repayments and extinguishment costs of term loans and notes (54)

(72) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 2,203

1,896 Payments on revolving lines of credit (2,170)

(1,903) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt —

(1) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (10)

(4) Collections (payments) on securitization programs, net and other 8

(5) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 12

(91) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (61)

(16) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28

(124) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 395

719 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 423

$ 595 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 78

$ 62 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 41

$ 42 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 32

$ 9 Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant, and equipment $ 81

$ 73 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 88

$ 102

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (151)

$ 129 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 429

447 Deferred income taxes (2)

8 Stock-based compensation 17

18 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid 13

(17) Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (29)

(22) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (25)

(47) Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 55

58 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other (4)

8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (920)

(451) Inventories (237)

(194) Payables and accrued expenses 551

11 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes (1)

24 Other assets and liabilities 91

3 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (213)

(25) Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 13

39 Net proceeds from sale of business 3

1 Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 5

6 Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (253)

(286) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 310

356 Other (1)

— Net cash (used) provided by investing activities 77

116 Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 57

836 Repayments and extinguishment costs of term loans and notes (177)

(1,011) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 6,221

4,772 Payments on revolving lines of credit (6,160)

(4,774) Debt issuance costs of long-term debt —

(13) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (44)

(12) Payment for redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption (53)

— Collections (payments) on securitization programs, net and other (36)

(78) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (192)

(280) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (114)

(19) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (442)

(208) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 865

803 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 423

$ 595 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 192

$ 162 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 172

$ 104 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 61

$ 35 Non-cash inventory charge due to aftermarket product line exit $ 4

$ 44 Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payable for property, plant, and equipment $ 81

$ 73 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 319

$ 368

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (millions, except per share amounts)



Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per

Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income

tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per

Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income

tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ (44)

$(0.53)

$ 16

$ (67)

$ 129

$ 269

$ 15

$ 0.17

$ 10

$ (34)

$ 125

$ 272 Adjustments:













































Restructuring and related expenses (5) 11

0.13

—

(1)

12

10

—

—

—

—

—

— Anti-dumping duty charge 1

—

—

—

1

1

3

0.03

—

—

3

3 Asset impairments —

—

—

—

—

—

1

0.01

—

—

1

1 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) 17

0.21

—

—

17

17

2

0.03

—

—

2

2 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate 2

0.03

—

—

2

2

1

0.01

—

—

1

1 Other 2

0.02

—

—

2

2

—

—

—

—

—

— Net tax adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

(7)

(0.08)

—

(7)

—

— Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ (11)

$ (0.14)

$ 16

$ (68)

$ 163

$ 301

$ 15

$ 0.17

$ 10

$ (41)

$ 132

$ 279



Q3 2022

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ (44) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























16 Net income (loss)























(28) Income tax (expense) benefit























(67) Interest expense























(90) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























129 Depreciation and amortization























140 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 73

$ 41

$ 131

$ 90

$ 335

$ (66)

$ 269 Restructuring and related expenses 1

5

2

2

10

—

10 Anti-dumping duty charge 1

—

—

—

1

—

1 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate —

2

—

—

2

—

2 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) —

—

—

—

—

17

17 Other 1

1

—

—

2

—

2 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 76

$ 49

$ 133

$ 92

$ 350

$ (49)

$ 301



Q3 2021

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ 15 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























10 Net income (loss)























25 Income tax (expense) benefit























(34) Interest expense























(66) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























125 Depreciation and amortization























147 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 111

$ 42

$ 138

$ 71

$ 362

$ (90)

$ 272 Restructuring and related expenses —

(5)

(1)

3

(3)

3

— Anti-dumping duty charge 3

—

—

—

3

—

3 Asset impairments 1

—

—

—

1

—

1 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate —

1

—

—

1

—

1 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) —

—

—

—

—

2

2 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 115

$ 38

$ 137

$ 74

$ 364

$ (85)

$ 279

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5) Q3 2022 includes $2 million of accelerated depreciation related to restructuring and related expenses.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except per share amounts)



Q3 2022 YTD

Q3 2021 YTD

Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per

Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income

tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net

income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per

Share

Net

income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income

tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ (203)

$ (2.44)

$ 52

$ (140)

$ 221

$ 650

$ 70

$ 0.83

$ 59

$ (122)

$ 456

$ 903 Adjustments:













































Restructuring and related expenses (5) 62

0.78

—

(4)

66

64

57

0.68

—

(5)

62

59 Anti-dumping duty charge 1

0.01

—

—

1

1

3

0.03

—

—

3

3 Inventory write-down (6) 3

0.03

—

(1)

4

4

44

0.53

—

—

44

44 Asset impairments 4

0.05

—

—

4

4

5

0.05

—

1

4

4 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) 34

0.41

—

—

34

33

15

0.18

—

—

15

15 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate 5

0.06

—

—

5

5

2

0.03

—

—

2

2 Loss on sale of business 2

0.02

—

—

2

2

—

0.01

—

(1)

1

1 Gain on debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

—

—

(8)

(0.10)

—

—

(8)

(8) Other 3

0.02

—

—

3

3

—

—

—

—

—

— Net tax adjustments —

—

—

—

—

—

(14)

(0.16)

—

(14)

—

— Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ (89)

$ (1.06)

$ 52

$ (145)

$ 340

$ 766

$ 174

$ 2.08

$ 59

$ (141)

$ 579

$ 1,023



Q3 2022 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ (203) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























52 Net income (loss)























(151) Income tax (expense) benefit























(140) Interest expense























(232) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























221 Depreciation and amortization























429 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 229

$ 67

$ 338

$ 198

$ 832

$ (182)

$ 650 Restructuring and related expenses 5

19

10

23

57

7

64 Anti-dumping duty charge 1

—

—

—

1

—

1 Inventory write-down (6) 4

—

—

—

4

—

4 Loss on sale of business —

—

2

—

2

—

2 Asset impairments 2

—

—

2

4

—

4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate —

5

—

—

5

—

5 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) —

—

—

—

—

33

33 Other —

3

—

—

$ 3

$ —

3 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 241

$ 94

$ 350

$ 223

$ 908

$ (142)

$ 766



Q3 2021 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ 70 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























59 Net income (loss)























129 Income tax (expense) benefit























(122) Interest expense























(205) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























456 Depreciation and amortization























447 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 280

$ 117

$ 430

$ 280

1,107

$ (204)

$ 903 Restructuring and related expenses 8

8

10

22

48

11

59 Anti-dumping duty charge 3

—

—

—

3

—

3 Inventory write-down (6) 44

—

—

—

44

—

44 Loss on sale of business 1

—

—

—

1

—

1 Asset impairments 2

—

—

—

2

2

4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate —

2

—

—

2

—

2 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) —

—

—

—

—

15

15 Gain on debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

—

(8)

(8) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 338

$ 127

$ 440

$ 302

$ 1,207

$ (184)

$ 1,023

* Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company made a change to its operating segments. This change consisted of moving a reporting unit within the Powertrain segment to the Ride Performance segment. In addition, with this change to its segments, Ride Performance was renamed Performance Solutions. As such, prior period operating segment results have been conformed to reflect the Company's current operating segments.

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5) Q3 YTD 2022 and Q3 YTD 2021 includes $2 million and $3 million of accelerated depreciation related to restructuring and related expenses, respectively.

(6) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory in the Motorparts segment in connection with its initiative to rationalize its supply chain and distribution network.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents)

Q3 2022

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 723

$ 849

$ 2,335

$ 1,024

$ 4,931

$ —

$ 4,931 Less: Substrate sales —

—

1,295

—

1,295

—

1,295 Value-add revenues $ 723

$ 849

$ 1,040

$ 1,024

$ 3,636

$ —

$ 3,636



























EBITDA $ 73

$ 41

$ 131

$ 90

$ 335

$ (66)

$ 269 EBITDA as a % of revenue 10.1 %

4.8 %

5.6 %

8.8 %

6.8 %





5.5 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 10.1 %

4.8 %

12.6 %

8.8 %

9.2 %





7.4 %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 76

$ 49

$ 133

$ 92

$ 350

$ (49)

$ 301 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 10.5 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

9.0 %

7.1 %





6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 10.5 %

5.8 %

12.8 %

9.0 %

9.6 %





8.3 %



Q3 2021

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 769

$ 686

$ 1,936

$ 941

$ 4,332

$ —

$ 4,332 Less: Substrate sales —

—

1,039

—

1,039

—

1,039 Value-add revenues $ 769

$ 686

$ 897

$ 941

$ 3,293

$ —

$ 3,293



























EBITDA $ 111

$ 42

$ 138

$ 71

$ 362

$ (90)

$ 272 EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.4 %

6.1 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.4 %





6.3 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.4 %

6.1 %

15.4 % ` 7.5 %

11.0 %





8.3 %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 115

$ 38

$ 137

$ 74

$ 364

$ (85)

$ 279 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 15.0 %

5.5 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.4 %





6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 15.0 %

5.5 %

15.3 %

7.9 %

11.1 %





8.5 %



Q3 2022 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,174

$ 2,433

$ 6,575

$ 3,063

$ 14,245

$ —

$ 14,245 Less: Substrate sales —

—

3,517

—

3,517

—

3,517 Value-add revenues $ 2,174

$ 2,433

$ 3,058

$ 3,063

$ 10,728

$ —

$ 10,728



























EBITDA $ 229

$ 67

$ 338

$ 198

$ 832

$ (182)

$ 650 EBITDA as a % of revenue 10.5 %

2.8 %

5.1 %

6.5 %

5.8 %





4.6 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 10.5 %

2.8 %

11.1 %

6.5 %

7.8 %





6.1 %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 241

$ 94

$ 350

$ 223

$ 908

$ (142)

$ 766 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 11.1 %

3.9 %

5.3 %

7.3 %

6.4 %





5.4 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 11.1 %

3.9 %

11.4 %

7.3 %

8.5 %





7.1 %



Q3 2021 YTD

Global Segments









Motorparts

Performance

Solutions

Clean Air

Powertrain

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,282

$ 2,188

$ 6,084

$ 3,092

$ 13,646

$ —

$ 13,646 Less: Substrate sales —

—

3,208

—

3,208

—

3,208 Value-add revenues $ 2,282

$ 2,188

$ 2,876

$ 3,092

$ 10,438

$ —

$ 10,438



























EBITDA $ 280

$ 117

$ 430

$ 280

$ 1,107

$ (204)

$ 903 EBITDA as a % of revenue 12.3 %

5.3 %

7.1 %

9.1 %

8.1 %





6.6 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 12.3 %

5.3 %

15.0 %

9.1 %

10.6 %





8.7 %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 338

$ 127

$ 440

$ 302

$ 1,207

$ (184)

$ 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 14.8 %

5.8 %

7.2 %

9.8 %

8.8 %





7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 14.8 %

5.8 %

15.3 %

9.8 %

11.6 %





9.8 %

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of both total revenues and value-add revenues. Substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Further, presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue assists investors in evaluating the company's operational performance without the impact of such substrate sales. See prior pages for a discussion of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions, except percents)



Q3 2021

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q3 2022

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Motorparts $ 769

$ (34)

$ (12)

$ 723

(1.6) % Performance Solutions 686

(54)

217

849

31.6 % Clean Air 897

(55)

198

1,040

22.1 % Powertrain 941

(71)

154

1,024

16.4 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 3,293

$ (214)

$ 557

$ 3,636

16.9 %



Q3 2021 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume, Mix

and Other

Q3 2022 YTD

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Motorparts $ 2,282

$ (73)

$ (35)

$ 2,174

(1.5) % Performance Solutions 2,188

(122)

367

2,433

16.8 % Clean Air 2,876

(119)

301

3,058

10.5 % Powertrain 3,092

(174)

145

3,063

4.7 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 10,438

$ (488)

$ 778

$ 10,728

7.5 %

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Debt net of total cash / Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests Unaudited (in millions, except ratios)



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Total debt $ 5,030

$ 5,128 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (total cash) 423

595 Debt net of total cash balances (1) $ 4,607

$ 4,533 Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) (3) $ 1,016

$ 1,433 Net leverage ratio (4) 4.5x

3.2x



Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q3 2022 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (35)

$ (38)

$ (121)

$ (44)

$ (238) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6

19

17

16

58 Net income (loss) (29)

(19)

(104)

(28)

(180) Income tax (expense) benefit (60)

(30)

(43)

(67)

(200) Interest expense (69)

(66)

(76)

(90)

(301) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 100

77

15

129

321 Depreciation and amortization 146

146

143

140

575 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 246

$ 223

$ 158

$ 269

$ 896



















Adjustments:

















Restructuring and related expenses 16

17

37

10

80 Anti-dumping duty charge —

—

—

1

1 Inventory write-down (5) —

4

—

—

4 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) 2

4

12

17

35 Asset impairments 17

4

—

—

21 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate 2

—

3

2

7 (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets or business (31)

2

—

—

(29) Other (2)

(1)

2

2

1 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 250

$ 253

$ 212

$ 301

$ 1,016



Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q3 2021 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 167

$ 65

$ (10)

$ 15

$ 237 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19

22

27

10

78 Net income (loss) 186

87

17

25

315 Income tax (expense) benefit (6)

(47)

(41)

(34)

(128) Interest expense (68)

(70)

(69)

(66)

(273) EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 260

204

127

125

716 Depreciation and amortization 158

155

145

147

605 Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 418

$ 359

$ 272

$ 272

$ 1,321



















Adjustments:

















Restructuring and related expenses 6

28

31

—

65 Inventory write-down (5) —

—

44

—

44 Other costs (including strategic and transaction related) 1

8

5

2

16 Asset impairments —

—

3

1

4 Loss on sale of unconsolidated affiliate —

—

1

1

2 Antitrust reserve change in estimate (6) (11)

—

—

—

(11) Anti-dumping duty charge —

—

—

3

3 (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets or business (2)

1

—

—

(1) Gain on extinguishment of debt (2)

(8)

—

—

(10) Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 410

$ 388

$ 356

$ 279

$ 1,433

(1) Tenneco presents debt net of total cash balances because management believes it is a useful measure of Tenneco's credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The calculation is limited in that the company may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

(2) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Similar adjustments to EBITDA including noncontrolling interests have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(4) Net leverage ratio represents ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of the net leverage ratio to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding the company's ability to service its debt. For purposes of this calculation, Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is used as an indicator of the company's performance and debt net of total cash is presented as an indicator of the company's credit position and progress toward reducing the company's financial leverage. This reconciliation is provided as supplemental information and not intended to replace the company's existing covenant ratios or any other financial measures that investors may find useful in describing the company's financial position. See notes (1), (2) and (3) for a description of the limitations of using debt net of total cash, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests and Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests. See the company's fourth quarter earnings release dated February 23, 2022 for the calculation of net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2021.

(5) Non-cash charge to write-down inventory in the Motorparts segment in connection with its initiative to rationalize its supply chain and distribution network.

(6) Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions)



Q3 2022

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 3,111

$ 733

$ 1,087

$ 4,931 Less: Substrate sales 1,109

145

41

1,295 Value-add revenues $ 2,002

$ 588

$ 1,046

$ 3,636

















Q3 2021

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 2,439

$ 757

$ 1,136

$ 4,332 Less: Substrate sales 837

160

42

1,039 Value-add revenues $ 1,602

$ 597

$ 1,094

$ 3,293



Q3 2022 YTD

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 8,690

$ 2,281

$ 3,274

$ 14,245 Less: Substrate sales 2,952

444

121

3,517 Value-add revenues $ 5,738

$ 1,837

$ 3,153

$ 10,728









Q3 2021 YTD

Original equipment light

vehicle revenues

Original equipment

commercial truck, off-

highway, industrial and

other revenues

Aftermarket & original

equipment service

revenues

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 7,945

$ 2,319

$ 3,382

$ 13,646 Less: Substrate sales 2,614

471

123

3,208 Value-add revenues $ 5,331

$ 1,848

$ 3,259

$ 10,438



Q3 2021

Value-add

Revenues

Currency

Volume,

Mix and

Other

Q3 2022

Value-add

Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 1,602

$ (106)

$ 506

$ 2,002

31.6 % Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 597

(39)

30

588

5.0 % Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 1,094

(69)

21

1,046

1.9 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 3,293

$ (214)

$ 557

$ 3,636

16.9 %



Q3 2021

YTD Value-

add

Revenues

Currency

Volume,

Mix and

Other

Q3 2022

YTD Value-

add Revenues

% Change

increase

(decrease)

excluding

currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 5,331

$ (249)

$ 656

$ 5,738

12.3 % Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 1,848

(85)

74

1,837

4.0 % Aftermarket & original equipment service revenues 3,259

(154)

48

3,153

1.5 % Total Tenneco Inc. $ 10,438

$ (488)

$ 778

$ 10,728

7.5 %

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP CASH FLOW MEASURES(2) Unaudited (in millions)



Q3 2022

Q3 2021 Cash from operations $ 55

$ (48) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables (1) 98

102 Capital expenditures (82)

(101) Payments to noncontrolling interest partners (10)

(4) Other investing and financing (44)

6 Free cash flow for debt service (2) (Change in net debt) $ 17

$ (45)









Q3 2022 YTD

Q3 2021 YTD Cash from operations $ (213)

$ (25) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables (1) 310

356 Capital expenditures (253)

(286) Payments to noncontrolling interest partners (97)

(12) Other investing and financing (144)

(36) Free cash flow for debt service (2) (Change in net debt) $ (397)

$ (3)

(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles requires reclassification of amount from Change in receivables in the Cash from operations section.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of cash flow from operation to Free Cash Flow for debt service. Free Cash Flow for debt service represents cash flow from operations, plus the proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables less the amount of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and payments to noncontrolling interest partners, as well as various other amounts. Free Cash Flow for debt service is not a GAAP calculation and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented Free Cash Flow for debt service because it regularly reviews Free Cash Flow for debt service as a measure of the company's performance and ability to reduce net debt. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's Free Cash Flow for debt service for similar purposes. However, the Free Cash Flow for debt service measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.