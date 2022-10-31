Webinar - Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Practical approach to compliance to UFLPA

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On 9 November 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on compliance to the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). Under UFLPA, US Customs and Border Protection can stop and hold your products if they believe the materials originated from Xinjiang province. To release your products from customs, you need to show due diligence that your products did not benefit from forced labour.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is a United States federal law that changes U.S. policy on China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with the goal of ensuring that American entities are not funding forced labor among ethnic minorities in the region.

Claigan's approach to due diligence is proactive and follows the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operational Guidance for Importers. Claigan's process is a step wise approach to assessing the risk of each supplier and related due diligence requirements. From that risk assessment and due diligence, Claigan produces an evidence package for each supplier that can be provided to US Customs and Border Protection, or as reference to inquiring customers.

As part of Claigan's webinar, Claigan will discuss the numerous gold refineries, identified during the conflict minerals due diligence work, that source from the Xinjiang province by reviewing publicly available evidence.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Basics of UFLPA

Evidence and due diligence requirements

Supplier risk levels

High risk materials

High risk and listed entities

Gold refineries sourcing from the Xinjiang region

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on November 9 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - UFLPA

Date: 9 November 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/198230278560462093 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in conflict minerals smelter RCOI and due diligence. Claigan offers world-class services related to smelters sourcing from the DRC and surrounding countries to assist with annual conflict minerals reports and is a leader in identifying high-risk smelters before they become pervasive in the supply chain. Claigan has expanded this role into smelters sourcing from CAHRA's, Russia, and Xinjiang. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

