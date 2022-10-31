Zai Ortiz, Visionary entrepreneur-turned-game maker joins LootMogul's creative and executive advisory team

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul expands its creative and executive advisory team with the addition of visionary entrepreneur-turned-game maker, Zai Ortiz .

Zai Ortiz, Visionary entrepreneur-turned-game maker joins LootMogul (PRNewswire)

"We are blessed to have Zai Ortiz as our mentor and a creative advisor for building & scaling our next generation of sports metaverse. Zai is a visionary creative entrepreneur. With a 20+ year career defined by cutting-edge technology in Hollywood visual effects and interactive game development, Zai is driven by the merging of cinema, gaming, and technology into a meta-form of entertainment. Over the past 6 months, since our multi-chain product release, we had exponential growth both in terms of users, brand engagement, and meta commerce in virtual cities (blockchain assets and NFTs). We are looking forward to working with Zai and bringing the next level of immersive gaming and meta engagement for our community," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul.

"I am passionate about helping companies achieve their goals through great ideas, which is why I believe that LootMogul will be one of the most innovative companies in this generation," said Zai Ortiz.

"As we continue our game and metaverse experience development on multi-chain, it is critical for us to be on all devices including web, mobile, augmented and virtual reality headsets like Oculus and HoloLens etc. Zai's past development experiences both in Hollywood and in the gaming industry will be a huge asset for all of us," said Kuntal Sampat, COO of LootMogul.

Goldman Sachs & McKinsey expects, Metaverse commerce and gaming to reach $8+ trillion by 2030. LootMogul is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity with focus on Sports, Commerce, and True-In-Real-Life (TIRL) rewards for fans, athletes, and brands.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse.

In July 2022, LootMogul was competitively selected (1 of 5 ventures) by National Basketball Player Association in collaboration with Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)'s Cultural Leadership Fund and Patricof Co in their 2022 NBPA Players Accelerator Program.

In September 2022, LootMogul recently secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), part of GEM .

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933981/LootMogul_Zai_Ortiz.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900970/LootMogul_New_Logo.jpg

LootMogul Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LootMogul