Big Compute 22 to Highlight Convergence of HPC, AI, and Cloud, Keynoted by Rescale, with NVIDIA

Cloud-first high performance computing (HPC) community reaches key milestones for accelerated growth, and cloud-enabled digital transformation of R&D

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Compute, the community of science and engineering thought leaders building the future with cloud and virtually unlimited compute, today announced the annual Big Compute 22 virtual conference will be held on November 9th. The event is sponsored by Rescale, NVIDIA, Microsoft and other major cloud, HPC, R&D software, and AI partners.

This one-day event will feature a keynote by Joris Poort, Rescale Founder and CEO, with special guest Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO, a message from Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, and additional speakers and guests from over 20 leaders in the field of computational science & engineering and cloud.

"This year, Big Compute 22 will showcase how the world of high performance computing and artificial intelligence are converging, with cloud computing accelerating this transition," said Jolie Hales, co-host of the Big Compute Podcast and Senior Manager of Communications at Rescale. "This transition has transformative implications for how companies develop new products, how engineers perform R&D, and how technology leaders plan for the future."

Topics that will be explored by Big Compute speakers include the exponentially growing new computing architectures, new approaches to full-stack performance optimization, industry-specific computational pipelines, AI-assisted engineering, sustainable computing strategies, security and compliance best practices, multi-cloud operations, and the digital transformation of R&D.

Since the inaugural Big Compute event in 2020, the community has grown to a leading forum to discuss the latest trends in computational science and engineering and celebrate the contributions of leading scientists, engineers and technology leaders that are building our future.

The live-stream begins on November 9th, at 11AM Pacific Time. Registration is free and open now at www.bigcompute.org/bc22 .

Featured speakers and special guests at Big Compute 22 include representatives from major cloud providers, computing architecture hardware providers, independent software vendors and companies in automotive, aerospace, life science, and energy industries.

Cloud and infrastructure providers

Barry Bolding , Director Global GTM for HPC, Amazon Web Services

Guy Bursell , Business Strategy Leader, Manufacturing Industry, Microsoft Azure

Annie Ma-Weaver , Head of HPC Partnerships, Google

Susan Yeager , Sr. Director, Business Dev, Dell Technologies, VMware

Radhika Gundavelli , HPC Engineering Manager, Rescale

Computing architecture providers

David Lecomber , Senior Director, HPC, Arm

Kumaran Siva , Corporate Vice President, Strategic Business Development, AMD

Anil Nanduri, Vice President, Strategy and Markets, Super Compute Group, Intel

Timothy Costa , Director, HPC & Quantum Computing Product, NVIDIA

Independent software vendors and solution providers

Mahesh Turaga , VP of Business Development Cloud, Cadence

Mahesh Kailasam , General Manager, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

Gene Pache , Founder, President & CEO, TempoQuest

Tristan Burton , Director of New Applications, Convergent Science

Emmanuel Leroy , EVP Product, Innovation & Industry Solutions, ESI Group

Peter Blaser , Vice President of Operations, CPFD Software

John Thomas , Application Engineer & Co-Founder, M-STAR Simulations

Prith Banerjee , Chief Technology Officer, ANSYS

Alex Graham , Technical Marketing Manager - Simcenter Integration Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Additional participation organizations include leaders in the fields of automotive, aerospace, life science, energy, and industrials including Arrival, Bionano, Exosonic, Kent, Samsung, TechnipFMC, and Virgin Orbit.

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.

