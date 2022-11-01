iHeart4Kids Radiothon Raises Record-Breaking $131,174 for Nicklaus Children's Hospital

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd annual iHeart4Kids Radiothon, hosted by iHeartMedia in South Florida, raised a record-breaking $131,174 (and counting!) on Thursday, far exceeding last year's proceeds, to benefit the patients and families of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Miracle Makers answer calls during the 2nd annual iHeart4Kids Radiothon in support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. (PRNewswire)

If you missed the radiothon, you can still give today by texting MIAMIKIDS to 51555!

The daylong fundraising event aired on 93.9 MIA and NewsRadio 610 WIOD, which shared heart-warming stories from Nicklaus Children's patients, families, staff and supporters to help benefit kids in our community and beyond. This was the first year that DJ Laz and Kimmy B from 93.9 MIA broadcast live from the lobby of Nicklaus Children's Hospital with guests, including Nicklaus Children's Healthy Humor clowns, pet therapy dogs and more!

"This radiothon is truly special because iHeartMedia and Nicklaus Children's Hospital serve the same community," said Tony Yip, senior vice president of sales at iHeartMedia Miami Fort Lauderdale. "They are our listeners and they are Nicklaus Children's patients, and so it's all about coming together and helping families who need assistance to care for their child."

"Last year, we raised $75,000 to benefit the patients and families of Nicklaus Children's. With the help of all of our friends in the community, we raised the bar even higher this year with record funds raised," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "We want to thank iHeartMedia, our sponsors and all of our loyal donors for their generosity. These funds will be critical to us in providing continue to provide amazing patient care at our hospital and network of outpatient centers in the future."

This year's iHeart4Kids Radiothon is presented by Kroger. Other sponsors include Aflac, Florida RX Card, PCS, Lehman Subaru, J.P. Morgan Chase, Margaritaville at Sea, Mariquitas Plantain Chips, Florida Blue, Dunkin', Jersey Mike's, and Shake Shack.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital relies on community support to continue providing amazing patient care to kids across our community and around the world. The hospital serves as a safety net hospital for underserved families in our community, with 70 percent of its patients insured by Medicaid.

If you missed the radiothon, you can still give today by texting MIAMIKIDS to 51555!

Learn more at www.nicklauschildrens.org/radiothon.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

For more information:

Fuad Kiuhan

Fuad.kiuhan@nicklaushealth.org

DJ Laz and Kimmy B broadcast live from Nicklaus Children's Hospital. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children’s Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicklaus Children’s Health System