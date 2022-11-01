LUNGevity Foundation's No One Missed Campaign Celebrates Second Year of #KnowYourBiomarker Storytelling Initiative to Drive Awareness of Comprehensive Biomarker Testing in Lung Cancer

Awareness campaign underscores importance of biomarker testing as part of "KNOWvember" during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, today celebrates the second year of its #KnowYourBiomarker social media initiative as part of the No One Missed campaign aimed at driving awareness of comprehensive biomarker testing in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Lavern McDonald of New York City. Lavern learned about biomarker testing from her oncologist, and now her stage IV non-small cell lung cancer is being treated with a targeted therapy specifically intended for her type of cancer. (PRNewswire)

The anniversary coincides with the start of Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, which LUNGevity is recognizing as "KNOWvember" to spread awareness of the importance for people living with NSCLC—and their healthcare team—of knowing their biomarker status to inform the appropriate treatment for their type of lung cancer.

"Time and time again, we've heard stories from people living with lung cancer about the difference comprehensive biomarker testing has made for their treatment journey," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Throughout the past year, No One Missed's #KnowYourBiomarker initiative has provided an outlet for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers to share their unique stories and spread the word about why this testing is essential. As we enter the second year of this initiative, we are continuously encouraged by the strength of our community and their willingness to share their stories in the hope of helping others who have been diagnosed with NSCLC."

#KnowYourBiomarker invites people living with NSCLC and their loved ones to tell their biomarker stories. Here are two examples of people living with lung cancer who shared their biomarker testing experiences as part of the #KnowYourBiomarker initiative.

Lavern McDonald, New York, NY

Biomarker: EGFR

As a social studies teacher in New York City for the past 20 years, Lavern McDonald knows firsthand the value of lifelong learning. This is a philosophy she applied when faced with a stage IV lung cancer diagnosis in 2018 at age 52. Lavern underwent multiple tests and ultimately found herself at the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, where a CT scan revealed tumors in her lungs. She was assigned an oncologist, which is when she first learned of biomarker testing. Soon after, she learned the cancer was EGFR-positive, which meant she was eligible to receive a targeted therapy specifically intended for her type of cancer.

AJ Patel, Irvine, CA

Biomarker: ROS1

When husband and father of three AJ Patel was diagnosed with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 2013, he was told he only had six months to live. He spent a week in despair before placing a call to LUNGevity Foundation that changed the entire trajectory of his diagnosis. Through LUNGevity's network of mentors, AJ learned about biomarker testing. He soon learned the cancer was positive for a mutation called ROS1 that could be treated with a targeted therapy. Nearly nine years later, AJ is living life to the fullest and has witnessed his three children go on to college, where all three are pursuing medical degrees.

As part of KNOWvember, No One Missed will be hosting a one-hour Facebook Live event in collaboration with BlackDoctor.org at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 9: "Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Coping with a Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Advocating for Treatment." Panelists will discuss the importance of screening, steps to take on receiving a lung cancer diagnosis, and the importance of biomarker testing to inform treatment, among other topics.

Interested in sharing your own biomarker story? Join the #KnowYourBiomarker conversation online.

About the No One Missed Campaign

No One Missed is a community-led campaign driven by LUNGevity Foundation and composed of patient advocacy, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations. The campaign's mission is to build public awareness of comprehensive biomarker testing as a critical part of every non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) diagnosis and empower patients with NSCLC to discuss comprehensive biomarker testing with their healthcare team. For more information on comprehensive biomarker testing, including resources that people living with NSCLC can use to discuss testing with their healthcare team, visit NoOneMissed.org.

No One Missed is supported by founding partner AstraZeneca; by premier members Amgen and Sanofi; by supporting members Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Pfizer Inc.; by members AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Additionally, No One Missed is supported by partners ALK Positive, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), EGFResisters, Exon 20 Group, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, Oncology Nursing Society, KRAS Kickers, MET Crusaders, MYLUNG ConsortiumTM, NTRKers, RETpositive, The ROS1ders, and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit LUNGevity.org to learn more.

