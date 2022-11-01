Mason Insurance Prepares to Serve More Agents and Consumers by Joining with Integrity

Integrity's world-class resources and industry-leading insurtech platform will help Mason Insurance deliver expanded solutions to rural clients and supercharge its growth

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mason Insurance, an independent agency based out of Colleyville, Texas. As part of the acquisition, Dale Mason, President of Mason Insurance, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

A former professional bull rider, Mason recognized the need for better health insurance information in rural areas and founded Mason Insurance in 1998. The company provides health insurance products, including Medicare, ACA and group health plans to clients across Texas and Oklahoma. Over its impressive history, Mason Insurance has cultivated a reputation for consistently putting the client's best interest first, creating lifelong relationships with the thousands of Americans it serves.

"Dale Mason's competitive background taught him that tenacity, perseverance and hard work will take you far in this industry," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "What he has accomplished since becoming an agent over three decades ago is remarkable — it's a privilege to now welcome him to the Integrity family. Dale is ready to take Mason Insurance to the next level by engaging with resources and technology that Integrity has created for agencies just like his. Mason Insurance will now have access to the most powerful network in the industry, and we can't wait to help the agency reach its full potential as a partner with Integrity."

"Now as an Integrity partner, the future is all about what we can accomplish together," said Dale Mason, President of Mason Insurance. "This partnership will completely transform business operations. Integrity's incredible insurtech platform offers countless resources that improve processes for agents — and their administrative support will allow more time and energy to be invested back into serving clients. I've seen plenty of changes to the industry over the course of my career, and I'm excited that Integrity will help navigate whatever the future may bring. I've always believed that success lies in how much of yourself you're willing to commit. I feel so privileged to commit myself completely to what Integrity is building, and I'm grateful to become part of it."

Through this partnership, Mason Insurance gains access to Integrity's trailblazing partners, a nationwide group of influential industry leaders who are innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services. Their ongoing collaboration leads to well-designed solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans, while helping those they serve plan for the good days ahead.

Mason Insurance will position itself for expanded service and accelerated growth by utilizing Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform and administrative support. These extensive resources encompass instantaneous online quoting and enrollment capabilities, the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, along with world-class marketing and advertising guidance. Mason Insurance can also streamline administrative functions, redirecting valuable time toward meeting client needs by using Integrity's shared business services. They include areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance.

Additionally, Mason Insurance now receives the exciting benefit of meaningful employee ownership through participation in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Mason Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Mason.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Mason Insurance

Mason Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Colleyville, Texas. Founded in 1998, Mason Insurance specializes in providing health insurance to the Medicare, individual ACA and small group markets. The agency works with clients throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and has helped thousands of individuals, families and small businesses navigate the complex health insurance landscape to find the best solutions for their needs. For more information, visit www.masoninsurance.net.

