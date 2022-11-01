Resecurity® Brings Cyber Threat Intelligence to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies worldwide, announced that its award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) Platform is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The addition to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace will streamline Resecurity integration with critical Oracle Cloud applications and services, delivering a high level of compliance in variety of geographical regions according to existing data protection standards and regulatory requirements.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle Cloud customers seeking trusted business applications offering business solutions, including offerings that extend and enhance Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics. Customers gain access to compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace users who integrate Resecurity® into their cybersecurity technology stack will benefit from:

Actionable Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) delivery across enterprise IT ecosystem,

Proactive around-the-clock security monitoring of cloud workloads, services, networks, and users,

AI-powered digital risk evaluation of critical digital assets based on multiple categories and metrics (Dark Web, Compromised Accounts, Data Leaks, Network Hygiene, Cloud Security, etc.),

A scalable threat hunting framework that can monitor a digital footprint of any size (Domains, Network Ranges, Cloud-based Nodes),

Contextualized Dark Web intelligence with over 3.4 billion historical records and meta-data,

Early-warning risk alerts and data-backed suggested risk mitigation tips to enable a proactive security strategy.

Recently Resecurity products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Click here to learn more information about Resecurity® on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

