Self-Serve Advertising Platform AdCritter Partners with Leading SMB Tech Platform Vendasta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCritter, the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses and Vendasta, a platform that delivers digital solutions to local experts around the world, are announcing a partnership that offers new advertising solutions for marketing and advertising agencies. The deal empowers Vendasta partners to easily offer advertising on streaming TV and digital billboards to their small-and medium-sized business clients.

Small businesses can now easily advertise on streaming TV and digital billboards with premium targeting tools.

Through this partnership, Vendasta's partners can launch advertising campaigns on streaming TV, digital billboards and the internet using AdCritter's easy-to-use tools. They also have the option to resell access to the platform through their suite of offerings.

"The cost of advertising on social media has doubled and tripled in the last two years, hurting small businesses' ability to reach customers," said Gabriel Smith, co-founder and CEO of AdCritter. "Agencies that serve small- and medium-sized businesses need to offer more than search and social advertising, and our integration with Vendasta allows them to do just that."

AdCritter joins Vendasta's marketplace of vendors including Constant Contact, Google products, Active Campaign, Sherpa ERP and ZyraTalk, all focused on helping SMBs grow.

About AdCritter

AdCritter is the leading advertising platform for small businesses. Users can easily create and manage digital advertising campaigns on streaming television, internet and digital billboards. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads and commercials, premium targeting tools and placement on top networks and sites. Learn more at AdCritter.com or email press@adcritter.com

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a software platform that democratizes technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and helps drive local economies. Its channel partners use Vendasta's technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Its operating system provides a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Learn more at Vendasta.com

