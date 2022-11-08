Avanta Hires Matthew Lynch as Director of Development for Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Matthew Lynch has been hired as Director of Development for Florida.

Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential) (PRNewswire)

In his role Mr. Lynch is responsible for sourcing and developing institutional quality rental neighborhoods throughout the state, including site selection, contract negotiations, overall relationship management, due diligence, and design.

Matthew has over 12 years of real estate experience, with over 10 of those years focused on the development of luxury multifamily projects. He was recently with Grover Corlew, Trinsic Residential Group and Altman Development in similar capacities and was involved in the development of over 2,000 luxury rental units with a total market capitalization of approximately $700 million.

Prior to these development roles, Matthew worked for LNR Property in Miami Beach as a Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Senior Financial Analyst. At LNR Property, Matthew assisted management on the analysis and formulation of workout strategies on complex non-performing commercial mortgage-backed security loans.

Matthew is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

"With our recent acquisition of Avendale at Westgate in Jacksonville, Florida, we are excited to have someone with Matthew's experience to help Avanta expand our development efforts in the state," said Avanta President, Peter Spier.

About Avanta

Avanta, a national leader in the build-for-rent industry, was formed in 2020 to respond to the demand for lower-density rental housing. Avanta was created from the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company responsible for completing more than $8.5 billion in real estate development and over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still owned and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich homes for lease throughout the U.S. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, please visit www.avantaresidential.com.

