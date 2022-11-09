Carlton Fine Arts Presents Mr. Brainwash

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlton Fine Arts is pleased to announce an exhibition featuring new artworks by Mr. Brainwash. On view from November 17th through December 16th at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. located at 543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

A colorful collection of original paintings, mixed media on paper, found objects and sculptures by MBW, the famous contemporary artist that for more than a decade has brought art to the masses through street art, television appearances, music albums artwork, and art and design collaborations with pop culture titans such as Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee, among many other legends.

Gallery director Charles Saffati and associate Claude Pardo will host an artist reception on November 16th to celebrate the exhibition.

Ever since his very early street art days, Mr. Brainwash has been pushing the boundaries of contemporary art by stating that there are "no rules in life". His rise to fame was detonated when Exit Through the Gift Shop, an Academy-nominated documentary, was released. A film produced by Banksy where Mr. Brainwash's transition from film maker to street artist is documented, a visual artist emerged.

Mr. Brainwash is recognized as one of the most prominent pop artists in the contemporary art scene, and his work can be found on the album covers of Madonna, Rick Ross, and KYGO, as well as in popular TV shows such as Shameless and Keeping Up with The Kardashians. He has exhibited his art in solo and collective exhibitions across the globe and has remained a permanent resident of Miami Art Basel.

A committed activist, Mr. Brainwash uses his passion to give back to the community. He has donated artwork in support of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, partnered with RED to raise AIDS awareness, and honored 9/11 victims through a commemorative mural. He even teamed up with Michelle Obama to support her organization "Let Girls Learn," whose goal is to help girls ascend and complete school.

The Mr. Brainwash Exhibition will be on display with all works available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 543 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 location.

Hours: Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 PM; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For information, visit http://carltonfa.com

