The Ultimate RE/MAX® Teams Event to Feature Real Estate Coaching, Consulting Titans as Headline Speakers

RE/MAX team leaders and members will learn how to leverage scale and deliver even better service at the annual event in Las Vegas

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC today announced that real estate experts Wayne Fredrick, Jared James and Verl Workman will be featured speakers at The Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event December 6 -7, 2022, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, open to current real estate team leaders as well as those interested in starting a team, will include networking, panel presentations, workshops, roundtables and sessions with three of the industry's premier educators. The lineup:

Wayne Fredrick , CEO of See The Field Consulting, will lead a session on "How to Attract Top Talent to Your Team." Fredrick has 37 years of experience in the real estate industry, and once grew a team more than 180% in two years.

Jared James , a speaker, author and coach, will present "The Future is WE: How to Build the Team Your Consumer Wants." James, who built one of the largest, fastest-growing teams in the U.S., is one of the most followed people in real estate via his social media channels and popular podcast, "Today with Jared James ."

Verl Workman , the Founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, will headline day two of the event. For more than 20 years, Workman has been training, coaching, and motivating sales professionals to live life at a higher level. His coaching clients include some of the most successful agents and teams in North America .

"Being part of a team, as a leader or a member, enables real estate professionals to maximize their time and deliver an even better customer experience," says Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "RE/MAX creates a terrific environment for teams of all sizes and experience levels – with education, resources, systems, technology and elements like The Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event. It's all about helping RE/MAX professionals stand out as the best choice for buyers and sellers."

RE/MAX places an emphasis on helping agents and teams thrive in the highly competitive industry and announced an innovative pilot program for teams this August. Launched in five states, the program adds a more flexible, competitive cost structure for teams. In addition to The Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event, RE/MAX teams have many resources to help them grow and prosper, including idea-sharing sessions at regional events and RE/MAX University® education opportunities.

"We understand the impact education and development can have on our agents and their clients," says Bryson Creighton, Vice President, RE/MAX University Learning and Education. "By continuing to expand our industry-leading education platform and offering educational opportunities from some of the most renowned coaches at industry-leading events, RE/MAX helps team leaders and agents sharpen their skills to create a better client experience and increase productivity."

Bailey and Creighton also will be featured speakers at The Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event.

RE/MAX hosts world-class events throughout the year, including the annual RE/MAX R4® convention, the Broker Owner Conference, the Commercial Symposium and Luxury Forum as well as many regional events.

Early bird registration for The Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event is $325 for RE/MAX affiliates until Friday, November 11. After that, the rate increases to $399.

