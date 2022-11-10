Brooklyn HVAC offers Tips to Homeowners Planning a Holiday Vacation

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says Brooklyn homeowners should take steps to ensure their home remains safe from preventable disasters

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners planning to take a vacation away from home this holiday season should heed the advice of the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, to keep from returning to plumbing or other home system disasters.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners should take steps to ensure their home remains safe from preventable disasters while they are away on winter vacation. (PRNewswire)

"The last thing homeowners need after traveling to visit relatives is to return to a home ruined by water damage or utility bills that have skyrocketed due to poor planning," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Before heading off to a wonderful vacation, homeowners should consider the following tips that will help keep their home safe from disasters while they're away."

Turn off the water supply or invest in an automatic water shut-off valve. Homeowners should turn off their water supply when traveling for a long period of time to save money on utilities while mitigating the risk of a pipe freezing and bursting while they're away. An automatic water shut-off valve can also detect when a problem has occurred and will automatically shut off the water. Keep the heat on. It may be tempting to shut down the heat while away, but Petri recommends that homeowners turn the thermostat down instead of off. Keeping the thermostat at 65 degrees will save money on the utility bills but will also keep the home from freezing. This helps prevent burst pipes and protects other household items that might be temperature sensitive. Turn on the water heater's vacation mode. There's no need to heat up water if no one is home to use it. Switching the water heater to vacation mode or turning down the temperature while the home is vacant helps save money and energy. Close up crawl spaces and outdoor vents. While homeowners will remember to close up doors and windows, they should also make sure the basement and crawl space doors and attic vents and windows are closed or secured. Open doors can allow cold air into the home which can freeze pipes, allow vermin to enter the home and can be an invitation for burglars. Remove and store outdoor hoses. Outdoor hoses are notorious for allowing cold air into a home's pipe system. This can cause pipes to freeze and burst. Remove the hose from the outdoor spigot completely before leaving on vacation.

"These tips will not only help protect your pipes from freezing and causing damage, but they will also help you safely save on your utility bills while you're away," Petri said. "Taking a vacation should be a fun and relaxing opportunity that doesn't have to end in a house full of water or sky-high electric bills."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

