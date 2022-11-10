National Homebuilder Century Complete Announces New Louisiana Communities

Online homebuying pioneer launching new communities in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lakes Charles markets

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced its Century Complete brand is set to open several new communities in Louisiana, bringing a versatile and affordable mix of single-family homes and townhomes from the low $200s to sought-after areas like Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles. The builder has six communities planned for a combined total of 600 new homesites, with the first communities—Timberstone Estates and Mill's Terrace in the Lafayette area—expected to open for sales in December 2022.

Learn more and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Louisiana.

As the national leader in online homebuying, Century Complete's streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process makes it easy for buyers to quickly find and purchase a quality new home online. Homebuyers will also enjoy exceptional affordability in every home, with included features such as fully landscaped homesites, stone and brick elevations, open-concept layouts and more.

"We're excited to fill the need for high-quality, affordable homes in fast-growing locations across Louisiana," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Offering floor plans available through our industry-leading online homebuying process, these new communities will make it easy for area homebuyers to find and purchase the right new home for their needs and lifestyle."

IBERIA PARISH

Offers quick access to Lafayette, the Gulf Coast, and state gems like Avery Island and Attakapas Island Wildlife Management Area.

Timberstone Estates | New Iberia, LA

Opening December 2022

59 single-family homes

3 single-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

This community is located just minutes from the oak-lined Main Street of New Iberia, with shopping and dining options that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Iberia Parish.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Named for the Marquis de Lafayette of Revolutionary War fame, this dynamic metro area is home to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, historic sites, plus Lafayette's vibrant downtown district—steeped in traditional Cajun and Creole culture, and boasting concert series, world-class dining, art and more.

Mill's Terrace | Scott, LA

Opening December 2022

31 single-family homes

3 single-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Mill's Terrace offers a convenient location just five minutes north of I-10 and only 15 minutes from Lafayette.

WestBend Ridge | Lafayette, LA

Opening end of 2023

70 townhomes

2-bedroom homes featuring 2.5 baths and up to 1,339 square feet

WestBend Ridge sits in the heart of Lafayette, offering exceptional proximity to major shopping and dining options. Only 15 minutes from the airport, this community also provides great accessibility to both US-90 and I-10.

Kilchrest | Carencro, LA

Opening end of 2023

137 single-family homes

3 single-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Kilchrest will offer single-family living just minutes north of the rapidly growing Carencro community and with convenient access to I-49.

CALCASIEU PARISH

Located along the Texas–Louisiana border and home to Lake Charles—known as Louisiana's Playground—Calcasieu Parish boasts access to abundant parks and waterways, plus music, dining and historic buildings in downtown Lake Charles. The area is also home to McNeese State University.

Maggy's Ridge | Sulphur, LA

Opening December 2022

79 single-family homes

3 single-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Maggy's Ridge will feature generous 90' wide homesites off Carlyss Drive. The community also boasts easy access to Lake Charles and the Sabine National Wildlife Refuge for the perfect balance of live, work and play.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

As the state's most populated parish, this location offers an exceptional array of amenities, including access to one of the nation's best library systems, a nationally recognized parks and recreation system with over 180 parks, and a top-notch food and culture scene.

Copper Oaks Reserve | Baton Rouge, LA

Opening January 2023

228 single-family homes

3 single-story floor plans

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Copper Oaks Reserve will offer single-family living in a newly developed community just 15 minutes from Downtown Baton Rouge. The community is also conveniently located near US-190 and the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO COMING SOON TO BROUSSARD!

Until then, our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Louisiana.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

