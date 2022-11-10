Ward North American Does It Again: Nabs Top northAmerican® Van Lines Agent Honor 13th Time

Quality, Excellent Service Secret to Repeat Agent of the Year Wins

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, recognized Ward North American as its 2022 Agent of the Year at its annual agent convention this October in Nashville, Tennessee. A 13-time winner of this prestigious award, the 2022 win also represents the second time in three years that Ward has won the van line's top honor.

Ward North American Wins North American Van Lines 2022 Agent of the Year. 13th time winner.

"Providing the highest quality service and moving experience to its customers has always been the hallmark of Ward North American, and is something northAmerican and all its agents have worked diligently toward daily for nearly 90 years," said Kevin Murphy, VP and General Manager of North American Van Lines, Inc. "Securing Agent of the Year, not once but 13 times, is an extraordinary feat that is only possible by an organization like Ward in which every member, every day, lives and breathes quality and a commitment to excellence. Congratulations to everyone at Ward North American in Garland, Texas; we are honored to have an agent of your caliber as part of our van line."

"Our entire organization is honored to again represent North American Van Lines as their Agent of the Year," says Kevin Ankenbauer, President and Owner of Ward North American. "This award signifies the commitment everyone at Ward North American has for delivering an exceptional customer experience. Our world, our industry and our customer are constantly changing. Adapting our processes, our approach and our mindset to meet those changes with the passion that defines our culture, is what has put us in a position for repeat success. As in 2019, I don't have the words to express how proud I am of this incredible team of committed employees and drivers!"

The northAmerican Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the "Power of Blue" in supporting fellow agents and customers.

Ward North American is a nationally recognized provider of household goods moving and storage services. Through unparalleled hiring practices, training processes and quality assurance measures, Ward North American strives to redefine the industry with every move. Ward North American has proudly represented northAmerican Van Lines for over 40 years. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Ward North American operates from five locations in Texas. Ward North American employs a staff of nearly 400 and operates a dedicated national fleet of over 75 drivers. Find out more at www.wardnorthamerican.com.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 300 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

