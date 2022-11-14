ANNOUNCING THE FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 MOBILE GROWTH AWARDS, PRESENTED BY BRANCH

Mobile Growth Awards Recognizes Leading Brands Driving Growth and Innovation in the Mobile Space

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Branch — the leader in mobile linking and measurement — announced the finalists for the third annual Mobile Growth Awards. The awards, which recognize and celebrate brands that drive exceptional growth and innovation within the mobile industry, will be decided by thought leaders from brands such as Acorns, Zillow, JPMorgan Chase and Coles Group. Winners will be announced December 5th, 2022. For more information, see mobilegrowth.org/awards .

The individual finalists for the 2022 Mobile Growth Awards are:

Best Overall Growth Campaign - CBS Sports, Jersey Mike's, Dorothy Perkins by Nasty Gal, BandLab, YOXO and Data Revolt

Best App Adoption Campaign - Expedia, Tata Digital, DICK's Sporting Goods, CVS and CBS Sports

Best Retention Campaign - Ancestry, Sephora, QVC, Pratilipi and Aetna

Best QR Code Campaign - New Look, Domino's Pizza Indonesia, Coast by Nasty Gal, GoMechanic and Nubank

Best Referral Campaign - CSC ServiceWorks, Range Digital, Stake.com and GoMechanic

Best Organic Social Campaign - MyFitnessPal, Planet Fitness and Extra

Best Use of First-Party Data - Drizly and Domino's Pizza Indonesia

Best Influencer Campaign on Mobile - Karen Millen by Nasty Gal and nate

"As the mobile industry continues to evolve, the importance of having a forum for app developers, product managers and marketers to share best practices, discuss challenges and vet solutions has become increasingly important for our community," said Mada Seghete, VP of marketing and co-founder of Branch. "We are excited to celebrate the visionaries and mobile marketing campaigns that have pushed the boundaries of innovation and helped move the mobile industry forward."

Since its founding in 2014, the Mobile Growth community powered by Branch has grown to more than 50,000 members.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014, including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

