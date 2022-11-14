Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter revenue of $2,216,000 , up 2.9% from prior-year period

Gross margin of 52.5%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Net Sales

$ 2,216

$ 2,154

2.9 % Gross Margin



52.5 %

55.9 % -340 bps Operating Income

$ 119

$ 20

495.0 % Operating Income Margin



5.4 %

0.9 % 450 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 154

$ 21

633.3 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

100.0 %

Net sales in the third quarter increased 2.9% to $2,216,000 from $2,154,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2022, net sales increased 6.1% to $6,915,000 from $6,517,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily due to increased sales of HazardPRO wireless hazard monitoring systems. The increase for the nine month-period was primarily a result of increased domestic sales of traditional wired products for industrial automation and agricultural applications.

Gross margin for the 2022 nine-month period was 54.0%, down slightly from 54.8% in the corresponding nine months in 2021, primarily due to an increase in raw material costs across all product lines.

"Our third quarter revenue represents another solid quarter, with revenue growing 2.9% over the comparable prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "While the macroeconomic environment has certainly become more challenging in recent quarters, our results demonstrate continued success in providing industry-leading sensors and hazard monitoring systems to customers for a broad range of applications."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2022 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Sales $ 2,216

$ 2,154

Cost of goods sold

1,053



950

Gross profit

1,163



1,204















Operating expenses

1,044



1,184















Operating income

119



20















Non-operating income

35



1















Income before income taxes

154



21















Provision for income taxes

32



4















Net income $ 122

$ 17















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.00

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,482,996



3,439,377





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Sales $ 6,915

$ 6,517

Cost of goods sold

3,178



2,947

Gross profit

3,737



3,570















Operating expenses

3,997



3,283















Operating income (loss)

(260)



287















Non-operating income

43



3















Income (loss) before income taxes

(217)



290















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(46)



61















Net income (loss) $ (171)

$ 229















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.05)

$ 0.07

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,397,664



3,435,595



Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,574

$ 9,769

Trade receivables, net

1,180



1,005

Inventories

1,790



1,663

Other current assets

231



191

Total current assets

12,775



12,628















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

223



208

Intangible assets, net

0



38

Property and equipment, net

955



1,017

Total assets $ 13,953

$ 13,891















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 7

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

893



691

Total current liabilities

900



697















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

1



6

Total long-term liabilities

1



6















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

340



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,075



2,041

Retained earnings

10,637



10,808

Total stockholders' equity

13,052



13,188















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,953

$ 13,891



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

