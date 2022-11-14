EMOTIV Partners with X-trodes to Launch New Medical-Grade, At-Home Solution for Brain Monitoring Research

Wearable Electrode Patches Provide Unprecedented Accuracy for Researchers Measuring Brain and Physiological Signals Outside the Lab, Expanding Possibilities for Real-World Clinical Studies

SAN FRANCISCO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMOTIV , a bioinformatics company advancing understanding of the human brain using electroencephalography (EEG), and X-trodes , a company bringing wireless medical-grade monitoring solutions to the home environment, today announced collaboration on a new first-of-its-kind solution for simultaneous brain and physiological measurement that can be used outside of the lab setting.

The collaboration pairs X-trodes' wearable sensing technology with EmotivPRO , EMOTIV's EEG data platform for neuroscience research. X-trodes' sticker-based sensors are especially beneficial for a number of use cases where larger EEG devices are not ideal, such as sleep studies and kinesiology research. EMOTIV customers can now use X-trodes' proprietary dry-printed electrodes to stream user-generated data through the EmotivPRO mobile app for processing and analysis on EMOTIV's cloud-based platform. Meanwhile, X-trodes users can contribute to and benefit from EMOTIV's brain data repository – the largest, most diverse, and most secure on the planet.

"Our community will immediately benefit from the ability to study how the brain works in a range of new circumstances and environments," said Tan Le, founder and CEO of EMOTIV. "Adding new sensors to our platform that can accurately measure brain signals in natural settings creates exciting new opportunities for clinical research. The freedom to continuously measure and analyze real-world data without the limitations of the lab is a game-changer."

X-trodes' solution operates as a smart skin. It comprises dry-printed multi-electrode patches for EEG, EMG, and ECG signal measurement, and an accompanying data acquisition unit (DAU). The discreet electrode patches are easy to apply, conform to the skin without the need for gels or solutions, and can be comfortably worn for extended periods. The solution is robust, flexible, and completely wireless, enabling use in any environment and while performing any physical activity.

"We are proud to partner with EMOTIV, which has led the revolution for making brain research accessible to everyone," said Ziv Peremen, Ph.D., CEO of X-trodes. "Combining our wearable technology with EMOTIV's expertise and market reach will facilitate the introduction of a truly user-friendly, end-to-end solution for brain and physiological signal measurement."

About X-trodes

X-trodes has developed the world's first multimodality dry wearable technology for advanced electrophysiological monitoring and analytics that can be used by individuals in their natural environment. The solution monitors EEG (brain activity), EOG (eye movement), EMG (muscle stimulation), and ECG/EKG (cardiac monitoring). X-trodes technology operates like a smart skin - conforming to otherwise inaccessible areas of the body to provide a user-friendly solution that encourages compliance and generates reliable data. The company's core technology is based on intellectual property (IP) developed over the last decade at Prof. Yael Hanein's nano-technology laboratory at Tel Aviv University. X-trodes collaborates with leading global healthcare providers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions.

About EMOTIV

EMOTIV is a bioinformatics company advancing understanding of the human brain using electroencephalography (EEG). Our mission is to empower individuals to understand their own brain and accelerate brain research globally. Founded in 2011 by tech entrepreneurs Tan Le (CEO) and Dr. Geoff Mackellar (CTO), the company is headquartered in San Francisco, U.S.A. with facilities in Sydney, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The technology falls under the umbrella of BCIs (Brain Computer Interface) also referred to as MMI (Mind Machine Interface), DNI (Direct Neural Interface), BMI (Brain Machine Interface) and aims to track cognitive performance, monitor emotions, and control both virtual and physical objects via machine learning of trained mental commands.

