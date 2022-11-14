InventHelp Inventor Develops New Beverage Accessory for Vehicles (CPC 700)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I was tired of throwing away cold coffee and warm soft drinks. I thought there should be a way to keep drinks at the appropriate temperature while traveling in the car," said an inventor, from Old Saybrook, Conn., "so I invented the HOT / COLD. My design would keep your beverage cold or warm for hours."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to enjoy a hot or cold beverage in a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to maintain the temperature of a beverage. As a result, it helps to prevent beverage waste and it can be used with coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice, milk, water, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

