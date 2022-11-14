NextRoll Promotes Industry Veteran Roli Saxena to CEO

President of NextRoll's business unit AdRoll will step into a larger role at the parent company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextRoll , a marketing technology company that enables ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced that it has promoted Roli Saxena to CEO, effective immediately. In her new role, Saxena is responsible for leading NextRoll's next phase of its transformation journey, as well as leveraging deep data and machine learning advantages to create new business opportunities.

Saxena, who is succeeding interim CEO and CFO Peter Krivkovich, will continue to move the company forward on its path of product-led growth in the marketing technology space. She will oversee overall company performance for both of NextRoll's two business units: AdRoll , its marketing and advertising platform for eCommerce brands, and RollWorks , its account-based marketing platform to help B2B companies grow revenue. Additionally, she will be responsible for building on the already strong culture that NextRoll has for its employees - creating company-wide initiatives that drive diversity and empowerment for current and future talent.

"I am thrilled to be leading NextRoll in this role during such a pivotal time of growth for the company," said Saxena. "By tapping into our core machine learning and data capabilities, we are solving critical challenges for our customers. I look forward to leading us through what's next on our journey. During my period with AdRoll, I've been incredibly impressed with the DE&I standards that NextRoll has in place. I am thrilled to be able to expand upon that and ensure that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging continue to be in the fabric of our culture, an approach that ultimately benefits everyone involved."

Saxena joins NextRoll from the company's eCommerce focused business unit, AdRoll, where she spent more than a year and a half serving as President. During that time, she helped shepherd incredible growth and traction in software and partnerships - hiring new talent and expanding opportunities with partners like Shopify. Prior to joining NextRoll, Saxena served as Chief Customer Officer at Brex, where she transitioned the company from a single product to a multi-product SaaS company, accelerating growth and transformation. She also headed up Sales and Customer Success teams at LinkedIn that were instrumental to the company's IPO and its growth to more than three billion dollars in revenue.

"I've enjoyed watching Roli grow in her current position with AdRoll over the last few years, and I couldn't think of a leader more suited for NextRoll," said Krivkovich. "Roli's experience and compassion made her the obvious choice to take over the reins and I feel confident stepping away from this role knowing that she will be there to drive incredible growth, just like she has done with AdRoll."

Along with her role as CEO of NextRoll, Saxena will also temporarily continue to serve as President of AdRoll.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, AdRoll, a marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately-held, remote friendly company headquartered in San Francisco, CA with additional offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Dublin and Sydney. To learn more visit www.nextroll.com .

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a marketing and advertising platform that helps ecommerce brands grow revenue and save time on one streamlined platform. Make web ads, social ads, and email work together and more effectively run, measure, and optimize your marketing efforts. Powered by industry-leading automation and personalization, AdRoll's machine learning capabilities analyze real-time advertising data to drive traffic and sales. AdRoll helps customers generate more than $246 billion in sales annually and has been used by over 140,000 brands since 2006. Get started today at www.adroll.com

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

