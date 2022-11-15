1-800-PACK-RAT Named to Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 List

Portable Storage and Moving Leader Places 7th on List of Fastest Growing Businesses in the Triangle of North Carolina

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, announced today that it was named 7th on the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 list. The Fast 50 list, in its 30th year, highlights the 50 fastest-growing private companies located in the Triangle area in central North Carolina. Those who make the list are judged on their company's demonstrative growth over the past three years, including jobs created, cash injection into the local community, and other factors.

"Being named to the Triangle Business Journal's Fast 50 list is a terrific accomplishment," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer for 1-800-PACK-RAT. "We are excited to be included in this list alongside so many other notable companies in the area. We are looking forward to the future and our continued growth going into 2023."

1-800-PACK-RAT provides customers with portable storage container solutions for local and long-distance moves as well as on- and off-site storage needs. The company has called North Carolina home since 2003, when the first locations opened in the state, and has seen immense growth in the past 20 years. In 2018, it merged with Zippy Shell Inc., another portable storage and moving company, combining solutions and expertise to create one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.

