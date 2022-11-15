Golden State Wealth Management Welcomes Kreat Lewis of Crossroads Wealth Advisors in Grand Junction, CO, Exiting Edward Jones

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Wealth Management ("Golden State") announced today the addition of Kreat Lewis, who operates under the DBA, Crossroads Wealth Advisors ("Crossroads"), and is the eighth advisor coming from Edward Jones. Kreat serves as President and Wealth Advisor of Crossroads, which is located in Grand Junction, CO.

Golden State logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden State Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

Kreat previously served as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for over 20 years. He focuses on understanding the level of investment risk his clients are comfortable accepting and then balances it with the steps necessary to potentially reach their long-term goals. He is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, which is a designation program for financial professionals that provides strong fundamental financial knowledge with a specific focus on asset management and investments.

"With Crossroads, I am looking forward to offering my clients a greater sense of flexibility when it comes to planning for their retirement or assisting in protecting their loved ones. It's important to me that I work closely with my clients to further develop strategies to help them pursue their financial goals," says Kreat.

"Having come from Edward Jones myself, I am excited to see where Kreat takes Crossroads. His focus, organization and hard-working demeanor is a testament of how well he can build his independent business. We are more than pleased to have Kreat be a part of the Golden State family," says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State Wealth Management.

Crossroads is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer1 and by Golden State Wealth Management, an investment adviser with over $1.5 billion in assets under management2 that provides personalized support systems such as compliance oversight, technology, marketing, and operations. As a partner to Golden State Wealth Management, Crossroads is afforded multi-custodial flexibility through Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., BNY Mellon | Pershing and TD Ameritrade Institutional. Learn more about Crossroads Wealth Advisors at www.crossroads-wealth.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser that is dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management2. Golden State Wealth Management's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. Golden State Wealth Management maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer1, BNY Mellon | Pershing, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and TD Ameritrade Institutional, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2022, based on total revenue.

2Source: SEC filing as of April 30, 2022; Golden State Wealth Management

Kreat Lewis and Daniel R. Catone are registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management ("GSWM"), an investment adviser registered with the SEC. GSWM and Crossroads Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State Wealth Management

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden State Wealth Management