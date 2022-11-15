Introducing Bounce, the first LTE-connected kids smartwatch from Garmin

With communication and location tracking technology, Bounce delays the need for a smartphone

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), today announced Bounce ™ , a kids smartwatch with LTE connectivity1 that lets parents easily communicate with and locate their child. For parents, guardians or family members who want to delay purchasing a smartphone for the child in their life, Bounce provides a communication tool for kids who do not need a fully featured smartphone. With a bright, color touchscreen display and a durable, swim-friendly design, Bounce offers two-way text and voice messaging, as well as real-time location tracking to the Garmin Jr. app on a parent or guardian compatible smartphone. Along with communication, Bounce offers fitness and activity tracking2, fun games, and even lets parents assign chores and give rewards.

"As one of the world's leading smartwatch companies, we are thrilled to offer parents peace of mind with a smartwatch that allows them to stay in touch with their kids while also keeping an eye on their location," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of consumer sales. "Not only will kids feel cool wearing it, but parents will feel comfortable introducing their children to digital communication in a fun and controlled way through texts, voice messaging and tracking right from their wrist."

Stay connected for peace of mind

Using Bounce's built-in GPS and LTE connectivity, parents can stay connected and know their kid's location with location tracking on Bounce, all through the Garmin Jr. app on the parents' compatible smartphone. No need to switch phone service providers – the LTE subscription is managed directly through Garmin. Parents can set defined areas and be notified when their kid leaves the set boundaries. Children can also use the "check in" feature to share their current location, which sends a notification to the Garmin Jr. app on the parents' smartphones. In case kids forget, parents can "refresh" their child's location in the Garmin Jr. app to see their current whereabouts.

In addition to location tracking, families can communicate with their kids through the Garmin Jr. app. Directly from their watch, kids can send text and voice messages to the Garmin Jr. app on a compatible smartphone or to other Bounce smartwatches, so long as both watches are approved to communicate with each other by their family administrators. They can also respond with customizable preset messages, voice messages, emojis or sound emojis to parent-approved contacts and in Garmin Jr. family group messages. During school days, parents can turn on school mode or do-not-disturb from the Garmin Jr. app to limit distractions to help kids stay focused while they're in the classroom.

If a child needs help, parents can have peace of mind knowing they and other contacts they approve in the Garmin Jr. app will be sent a message when their child activates the Assistance feature3. This notification will include a LiveTrack location view of their child's live location directly in the Garmin Jr. app.

Track activities, chores, and more at their fingertips

With Bounce, parents can encourage an active lifestyle from a young age. Health metrics such as sleep, steps and active minutes, as well as fitness activities including walking, running, biking, pool swimming and more can be tracked and viewed in the Garmin Jr. app. Parents can also send notifications to remind their kids to complete chores and other responsibilities. These friendly reminders can be set up to recur weekly or even daily. To help children better manage their time, Bounce puts a stopwatch, alarm and timer right on their wrist to let them know when it's time to do homework or when it's time to get ready for soccer practice.

Interactive adventures, quizzes, games and more

Entertainment is less than an arm's length away with Bounce. Gamification of health and habits lets kids unlock rewards for meeting their active goals and responsibilities, including fun and educational games and adventures. Adventures will let young explorers learn about different places around the globe through trivia games and new facts directly on the Garmin Jr. app on their parent's smartphone. In addition to earning rewards, kids can also compete with their family and friends in individual and team challenges. When it's not time to be active, children can test their minds with educational games such as puzzles and flash cards right on their watch.

Bounce is available now in three colors – Green Burst, Black Camo and Lilac Floral – and features up to 2 days of battery life4. It can be purchased exclusively on Garmin.com for $149.99. While supplies last, every Bounce purchase also includes a free copy of Garmin's "Women of Adventure: Being Brave in a Big World," a children's book to inspire the next generation of explorers. An active subscription plan and LTE connectivity is required to use connected features, including text and voice messaging, Assistance, and LiveTrack. For more information, visit Garmin.com/Bounce.

1To use LTE features on each device, an active subscription plan and LTE connectivity is required; see LTE coverage area at Garmin.com/BounceLTEcoverage

2See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

3To use Assistance, an active subscription plan and LTE connectivity is required; see LTE coverage area at Garmin.com/BounceLTEcoverage For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/BounceFeatureRequirements.

4Connected feature usage as well as LTE network conditions will have a significant impact on battery life.

