Rockford Fosgate® Connects with Global Dealer and Distribution Network in Las Vegas

Inaugural event focuses on equipping partners for success

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, took Las Vegas by storm with events surrounding this year's SEMA® show October 31 – November 4, 2022.

Rockford Fosgate (PRNewswire)

Bill Jackson , Rockford CEO stated, "We share a common goal, to provide a best-in-class experience for our customers."

On Monday October 31, Rockford Fosgate hosted 280 guests comprised of US retail store owners and managers, international distributors, and sales representatives. This inaugural event, dubbed the "Sit-Down" was an all-day learning and networking opportunity focused on equipping our dealers for success. The day kicked off with a presentation showcasing what makes Rockford Fosgate stand out from everything else, how Rockford resonates with consumer's lifestyles, and how the entire Rockford global network is connected as one culture.

Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO stated, "We share a common goal, to provide a best-in-class experience for our customers, and so we come together to set the tone for success, to network, to learn, and to have some fun."

The group then broke into three sections to take part in educational seminars where Zach Luke lead exercises on making their brand more memorable, Theresa Anthony gave them tools to be more effective managers, and Bryan Schmitt, CEO of Mobile Solutions, taught them how to deliver bass with style and profit.

Bill continued, "This family is built for the long haul, we have 42 years behind us, we have experience, we know where to invest and what levers to pull to not only survive but to succeed."

To close out the day Rockford Fosgate announced their collaboration with Garrison Brothers bourbon and treated everyone to a tasting and reception.

On Tuesday Rockford's sales, marketing, and technical teams hit the SEMA show in a 6000 square foot booth expertly laid out to showcase the brand's Mobile, Marine, Motorcycle, and Motorsports product offering in its entirety. Booth goers had the opportunity to get one-on-one time with Rockford staff to discuss aftermarket products as well as in vehicle OEM options. They fully immersed in Rockford DNA by experiencing the music in factory equipped Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, Polaris® off-road vehicles, and custom builds including Greg Cobb's 1994 Chevy 1500 and Blake Wilkey's mini boat.

Tuesday was capped off with a signature Rockford Fosgate party "The Family Affair" at The Virgin Hotel Skybox. Rockford brought out longtime favorite band "Boogie Nights" to bring the music and kick up the vibe while everyone enjoyed dancing, drinks, and great conversations.

Zach Luke, Rockford Fosgate National Sales Manager, said, "For those of you who attended this year's event we extend a huge THANK YOU, for those who could not, we look forward to seeing you in '23!"

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc.

Rockford Fosgate SEMA booth OEM partners November 2022 (PRNewswire)

Rockford Fosgate Sit Down opening session October 31, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Rockford Fosgate booth SEMA November 2022_ 1994 Chevy 1500 custom build (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rockford Corporation