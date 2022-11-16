Del Monte Foods Appoints Matt Beliveau as Chief Human Resources Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today announced the appointment of Matt Beliveau as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Matt Beliveau, Chief Human Resources Officer, Del Monte Foods (PRNewswire)

Beliveau reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Longstreet and is responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for the company. He brings to Del Monte Foods more than 20 years of HR leadership experience at public and private companies in the CPG industry.

Most recently, Beliveau spent four years as the CHRO for Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, which has nearly 2,000 employees across manufacturing, sales and corporate teams in the U.S. and Canada. In this role, he led the design and construction of a remodeled corporate office and R&D facility, while implementing a refreshed suite of benefits as well as performance and compensation practices. He also led the successful integration of two acquisitions, while leading all aspects of COVID-19 response.

"I'm thrilled to have Matt join our executive leadership team to lead our continued efforts in making Del Monte Foods a great place to work for all team members – our greatest asset," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "Matt's extensive CPG industry knowledge and people-centric experience position him well to lead such a vital part of our business as we build on our commitment as Growers of Good.®"

Before Sara Lee, Beliveau served as the CHRO for Morton Salt, where he was responsible for a breadth of areas, including labor and employee relations, talent acquisition, total rewards, organizational effectiveness, and HR business partners.

Additionally, Beliveau spent significant time at General Mills where he held many HR leadership roles, including serving as HR Director for two divisions that represented $4 billion in business.

Beliveau holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management. He is also a third-generation veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2001, attaining the rank of Captain.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba™, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

Courtney.Mains@edelman.com

408-835-5323



Related Links

http://www.delmontefoods.com



SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Del Monte Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Del Monte Foods, Inc.