Introducing MoEngage Inform, A Unified Messaging Infrastructure for Multichannel Transactional Notifications Through One API

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced its new product, MoEngage Inform, a unified messaging infrastructure that enables brands to build and manage multichannel transactional alerts through one API.

Consumers expect immediate updates on critical transactional notifications at their fingertips. Using MoEngage Inform, brands can provide real-time transactional alerts to improve the customer experience, such as an order or booking confirmation after a product is purchased, a delivery notification when a package arrives, one-time passwords (OTPs) for approving transactions or logging in securely, or notifications around password resets, among other time-sensitive alerts.

Oftentimes, building, updating, and delivering these critical alerts requires significant engineering bandwidth and resources. There is a heavy reliance on development teams to maintain a transactional messaging infrastructure and add new channels; in some cases, integrating a new vendor or new communication channel provider can take at least eight weeks of engineering efforts.

Moreover, brands often encounter a siloed customer experience due to multiple delivery providers and API demands, resulting in limited visibility into customers' actions. There is no unified view of notifications received by customers, meaning product teams cannot easily identify if a customer has already received or has acted on an alert; potentially leading to customers receiving duplicate alerts across channels.

Inform makes transactional alert management seamless so brands can focus more on delivering the cohesive, time-sensitive messages that consumers want. Inform's single API requires a one-time setup, freeing up engineering bandwidth and pushing control to the product or marketing teams. MoEngage Inform is a component of the MoEngage Customer Engagement Platform, which together enables brands to have one platform to support all of their customer messaging and notifications needs, both transactional and marketing-related. Product and marketing teams will be able to have a unified view of the customer journey, so they can collectively understand and gather insights to inform future initiatives to deliver a better customer experience.

With MoEngage Inform, brands can achieve:

Unified Customer Experiences - Get a unified view of how customers engage with the brand, including transactional and promotional messages across channels, and leverage an advanced algorithm that uses AI to determine what channels each customer prefers to receive critical alerts on and set a priority order automatically.

Centralized Visibility and Performance - Track and optimize the performance of your multichannel transactional and promotional messages in one central dashboard.

Reduced Engineering Resources and Improved Effectiveness - Power all transactional messaging with a single API and integrate with any communication channel with ease, supporting more than 30 providers.

More Autonomy, Faster Delivery of Alerts - Get out-of-the-box templates to create new alerts in minutes, with alerts being delivered in under 5 seconds. A built-in fallback mechanism ensures critical alerts are delivered on other channels upon disruptions.

Improved Data Security and Reporting - Achieve unified notification logs and delivery reports across channels, making identifying and debugging issues easier.

"As organizations grow, their messaging and communication needs become more complex. With MoEngage Inform, engineering teams can focus on delivering core offerings instead of building backend infrastructures, and product and marketing teams can deliver critical transactional alerts without breaking customer experiences," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage.

