Jeremiah's Italian Ice Announces New Prototype for Future Expansion

Brand's First Ground-Up Location to Debut in North Carolina

LOCUST, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest franchise in the frozen dessert category – is excited to announce a brand-new look at their latest location in Locust, North Carolina. This new location is the first Jeremiah's being built from the ground up and insight gained from the customer experience as a result of the new prototype's store layout will guide the brand as they identify ways to achieve a more efficient growth model for their franchise system.

The new location, set to open on November 15, is a 1,500 sq. ft. free-standing building featuring a drive thru, 2 overhead garage doors that open up to the outdoor seating, a covered and heated outdoor patio, and Jeremiah's signature graffiti murals enhancing both the interior and exterior design.

"We're excited to be able to learn more about our guest experiences at Jeremiah's through a new store layout," said Casey Cooley, Director of Franchising & Real Estate for Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Exceptional customer service is a priority at all locations, and we are taking initiative to enhance the customer experience not only through operations, but though design as well."

Jeremiah's is looking to proactively identify additional avenues to achieve more efficient growth as they continue to build upon the growth momentum achieved since launching the franchise concept in early 2019. The franchise hopes to reduce build out costs of stores through value engineering of the current design and new and enhanced store formats including: Ground-Up/Build-to-Suit locations, Non-traditional formats, and redesigned Walk-up only stores.

Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream. A synthesis of these two core products, the Jeremiah's Gelati is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. Jeremiah's franchisees are embedded in the local community and are crucial to helping keep communities smiling.

"Jeremiah's Italian Ice is always looking forward and taking the next steps in order to provide our guests with the best service and experience," said Jeremy Litwack, CEO and Founder of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "We hope to gain valuable insight from the Locust location while continuing to deliver our signature gelatis and customer service to more communities across the country."

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, or its franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 91 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

