Motto Mortgage Affiliated Now Open in Illinois

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Chicagoland market

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Libertyville, Illinois. Motto Mortgage Affiliated, located just outside Chicago, which was recently named the best big city in the United States for the sixth consecutive year, and is now open and serving all markets throughout Chicagoland.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage Affiliated is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Michael Kite and Amy Kite. Michael and Amy have over 18 years of success in real estate and are looking to carry that success and strong reputation over to their mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Affiliated offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Chicagoland," said Michael Kite. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Desmond Lawe will serve as lead broker and mortgage loan originator for the office. Desmond is a mortgage professional with a decade of industry experience and believes that homeownership is the backbone of the American Dream. "Buying a home can be an overwhelming experience for first time buyers," Lawe said. "Our mission is to make this process as streamlined and stress free as possible."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Affiliated can be reached at (708) 522-7713. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Affiliated

Motto Mortgage Affiliated (NMLS 238707) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Illinois located at 501 Peterson Rd Ste 200B Libertyville IL 60048. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageaffiliated.com or call (224) 252-5858.

Desmond Lawe: NMLS: 915359

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage