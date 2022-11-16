OneSignal Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced it has been recognized by Deloitte as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing technology companies in North America. The company ranked 235th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , making it the third consecutive year the business has appeared on the prestigious list.

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes companies that disrupt the technology industry, and this year's winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. OneSignal attributes the company's 648.8% growth to the emphasis modern businesses are placing on having a strong mobile presence and OneSignal's market-leading customer engagement solution , which addresses this growing demand. In 2021, OneSignal expanded its Email and SMS functionality and began offering automated customer journeys to provide a centralized omnichannel solution. Today, OneSignal's omnichannel customer engagement platform is used by 1.8+ million developers, marketers, and product managers across the globe to drive growth and engagement for over 1 million companies.

"We're seeing a huge shift happening in how businesses interact with users in a mobile first world, but a lot of the engagement tools out there are email only and not built for a mobile-centric world," said Josh Wetzel, OneSignal CRO. "This award validates OneSignal's mobile-first approach as we lead the charge in empowering businesses to deliver an omnichannel messaging experience that is hyper-personalized, relevant, and timely for their users.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering omnichannel customer journeys across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. The powerful and easy-to-use platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 10 billion messages daily. OneSignal supports 500,000 mobile applications - nearly 15% of all apps - enabling companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Upwork, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and BAM Elevate. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and Singapore.

