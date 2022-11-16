TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES MERLOT PACKAGING

Acquisition Expands TricorBraun's Presence in Canada

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired Vancouver-based Merlot Packaging, further expanding its presence in Canada.

Merlot Packaging is a rigid packaging distributor specializing in high-quality closures, serving customers in the nutraceutical segment for nearly a decade.

"Our acquisition of Merlot Packaging continues our long history of strategic investment and growth in Canada," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We look forward to combining the expertise of TricorBraun and Merlot to serve nutraceutical customers across North America."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 38 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Merlot Packaging

Merlot Packaging is a leading provider of high-quality, injection-molded, rigid packaging components trusted by brand owners and manufacturers throughout North America. We deliver safe, secure closure systems—including child resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closure systems, and liner selection seals—to optimize your brand and consumer experience.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

