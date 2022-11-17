Cision Acquires Media Monitoring & Technology Leader Factmata

The narrative monitoring technology will help brands navigate online risk and opportunities using AI

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global comprehensive communications platform, has acquired Factmata Limited, an advanced social and news media monitoring and analytics product that uses AI to identify and track narratives online through articles, blogs, tweets and other social chatter, highlighting the ones that could either help or hurt brand reputation and value.

"As the communications landscape is rapidly changing, it's more important than ever as a professional to be able to do more than simply react as news develops. Factmata's unique expertise is helping brands and organizations identify risky narratives earlier and more reliably than a human can. This gives its users the ability to see what may be around the corner, rather than simply what is in the rear-view mirror," said Jay Webster, Cision Chief Product & Technology Officer and Cision Comms Cloud President. "The acquisition of Factmata is a critical step in Cision's mission to empower communications and PR professionals with AI and narrative detection technology."

Factmata's award-winning technology delivers accurate and unbiased insights helping brands, agencies, and organizations better understand the online world and which conversations are gaining traction. Factmata applies AI to surface narratives driving online conversations, to detect risky and harmful narratives earlier than a human can, and to identify impactful influencers driving the conversations and understand their stance.

"We believe our narrative monitoring technology has the potential to change the way brands do business by better understanding themselves through the lens of how media and consumers perceive them," said Antony Cousins, Factmata CEO. "Cision will enable us to apply our AI to one of the richest media databases in the world, pioneering a new era of media monitoring for businesses looking to be ahead of the curve."

Cision is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Factmata is Cision's fourth add-on acquisition since Platinum Equity acquired the company in 2020.

"Cision is expanding its product portfolio by investing in new technologies that offer its customers a complete suite of innovative tools for managing their brands," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We will continue supporting the company's pursuit of opportunities to drive growth organically and through additional acquisitions."

At Factmata, we want to empower people, businesses, and organizations to make better decisions. How? By giving them the tools they need to understand online content. Our vision is a cleaner, safer, more representative, and more diverse internet. But we can only achieve that if more organizations are able to find and fight the kinds of harmful content that are increasingly being produced to make money or destabilize our society. So our mission is to make our AI available to everyone who is responsible with the truth and to empower them to monitor and protect their own corner of the internet. The first step in fighting against racism, sexism, disinformation or 'fake news' is knowing where it is, who's creating it, why and how it impacts on your brand or your audience.

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, MultiVu, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

